ChatGPT Integration Revolutionizes Well Completion: DeepData Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking AI Design Partner Program
By combining DeepData's drag-and-drop well completion design tool with AI, engineers and geologists can design engineered completions in minutes instead of days
With our AI Design Partner Program, we aim to empower E&P companies by streamlining their well completion design process resulting in superior well performance.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepData Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based well completion software based in Houston, TX, is thrilled to announce its revolutionary AI Design Partner Program, empowered by the integration of Large Language Model AI (LLM like ChatGPT) technology. This cutting-edge collaboration between human expertise and artificial intelligence marks a significant milestone in the oil and gas industry, enabling completions engineers to create highly sophisticated engineered completions by simply chatting with the application.
— Mike Hogan, CEO
DeepData's cloud-based software has already gained recognition for its drag-and-drop functionality, allowing users to effortlessly load drillbit geomechanics, log files, rock properties from cuttings, and physical constraints such as natural fractures and collars. By incorporating multiple data elements into the design process, DeepData empowers users to create optimal completion designs swiftly and accurately.
The AI Design Partner Program takes DeepData's software capabilities to new heights. By merging the power of AI, akin to the renowned ChatGPT but privately hosted to protect the intellectual property of the E&Ps, users can now generate intricate completion designs within minutes. Design consulting companies that previously spent weeks on a single well design based on limited data elements will soon harness the potential of AI to rapidly explore a multitude of design variations based on a collection of data elements. This significantly reduces design timelines, enhances decision-making capabilities, and will result in superior well performance. Engineers can quickly generate multiple designs and test them in frac simulation programs to determine the most efficient one.
Mike Hogan, CEO of DeepData Inc., expressed his excitement about this groundbreaking development: "The integration of AI into our software platform marks a pivotal moment for the oil and gas industry. With our AI Design Partner Program, we aim to empower E&P companies by streamlining their well completion design process resulting in superior well performance. This collaboration between human expertise and AI is a game-changer, revolutionizing how well completions are designed."
DeepData Inc., renowned for its suite of cloud-based well completion software, is committed to delivering advanced solutions that meet the exacting needs and specifications of its clients. The AI Design Partner Program will work closely with a select few E&P companies, tailoring the AI integration to suit their specific requirements.
To learn more about DeepData Inc.'s AI Design Partner Program and witness a prototype of this revolutionary approach firsthand, industry professionals are invited to visit booth 655 at URTeC in Denver this week. Representatives will be available to provide sneak peeks and detailed information about the program. Attendees will also have the opportunity to pick up a unique DeepData t-shirt for their children.
About DeepData Inc.:
DeepData Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based well completion software, headquartered in Houston, TX. Their innovative software platform covers completion design; well-site collection of 1-second data; a 1-second data app providing visualizations, KPIs, economics, reporting, collaboration, and more; and an app for collecting all well, pad, area and field data about your wells. With the integration of AI, DeepData is at the forefront of revolutionizing the oil and gas industry, delivering unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in well completion design.
