'That You Remember' Tells the Story of a Mining Town Readers Won’t Soon Forget
written by Isabel Reddy; on sale June 9, 2023
A page-turner of impending doom that makes time for the complexities of human relationships.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Based loosely on the events of the Buffalo Creek disaster in which three coal waste dams failed, killing 125 people and injuring 1,100, 'That You Remember' brings us the story of Aleena Rowan, who, in 2019, receives a box of her father's desk diaries from the years he worked as a coal executive five decades earlier.
— Kirkus
Expecting to find nothing more than the cost of business lunches and meeting notes, she finds instead a mysterious name, Sara, scrawled on a slip of paper in her father's handwriting. Adrift in the wake of a failed marriage, Aleena is compelled to understand the connection between her father, Frank Rowan, and Sara.
Alternating between the 1970s and today, 'That You Remember' reveals Aleena’s journey to discover the truth about her father, and the details of Rowan’s relationship with Sara Stone, a miner’s daughter, in the early ‘70s. Despite the impossible distance between Rowan’s New York corner office and the Kentucky coal hollow where Sara works as a waitress, the relationship grows. Initially, Sara sees Rowan as her ticket to a better life, but other forces compete with her dreams—like protecting her town from the increasingly perilous coal slurry dam.
Told from the perspective of both sides of the coal industry, 'That You Remember' is equal parts a romance revealing the power of passion to transcend age and social class; a portrait of a strong-willed young woman in an era where women’s voices were muted; a story of the struggles involved when the corporate wheels are turning; and a look at the bonds of love and friendship that make healing possible in an Appalachian mining town on the eve of disaster.
Above all, 'That You Remember' is a rallying cry to recall the people everywhere whose lives are affected by the ramifications of corporate decisions in which they have no say.
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.
'That You Remember' (hardcover, 254 pages, $30.95 / paperback, 254 pages, $17.95) is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers. Kindle e-book (retail $7.99) is also available.
