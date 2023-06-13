RAPIDS infiltration/exfiltration training

Published June 12, 2023

By Senior Airman Nicole Koreen

The 39th and 308th Rescue Squadrons worked in unison to execute RAPIDS infiltration and exfiltration training here, June 6, 2023.

RAPIDS is a Special Forces tactic for quickly inserting and extracting personnel into and out of an area.

The 308th RQS trains and maintains the Air Forces only dedicated rescue capability for Department of Defense. They provide this capability under the harshest of circumstances to include, day/night, inclement weather and all terrain rescue conditions. The squadron consists of combat rescue officers, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists and pararescuemen.

Airmen assigned to the 39th RQS are trained in the operation of HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, one of the two combat search and rescue aircraft the wing operates to carry out the 920th Rescue Wing's mission; to plan, lead, and conduct military rescue operations and missions to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel.