Mobile Hunters Expo Chattanooga Tennessee June 23rd and 24th
Our mission is to bring back the community and camaraderie to hunting trade shows. Providing quality education to the everyday outdoorsman.”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Hunters Expo is a consumer based interactive learning environment where individuals can try all things mobile hunting and learn from a number of reputable hunting speakers and companies. Created for the purpose of cultivating an unbiased, community based environment where consumers can improve hunting skills and find the right equipment that fits an individuals specific needs.
— Christopher Leppert CEO of the Mobile Hunters Expo
The Mobile Hunters Expo was designed to allow all consumers of the show to be able to test and experience new products from multiple stand, saddle, platform, and e-bike companies from the mobile hunting industry. Speakers at the show include Johnathan Moreland, Michael Perry, Daniel Lemmon, Jeremy Aron, Hunter Hogan, and Josh Trollinger. Each of the speakers will be going over southern specific hunting techniques and tactics.
The expo boasts over 40 vendors and has exponentially grown over the past two years to two shows. The Southern show in Chattanooga, and the Northern show in Kalamazoo Michigan on July 28th and 29th. Each show is catered to meet the specific needs of the region with the included vendors and speakers.
Christopher Leppert the CEO and Founder of the expo shared "Our mission is to bring back the community and camaraderie to hunting trade shows. Providing quality education to the everyday outdoorsman."
The expo takes place at the Chattanooga Expo Center on Friday June 23rd from 9:00am-5:00pm; with an after hours social from - 7:00pm-10:00pm and Saturday June 24th from 9:00am-6:00pm
