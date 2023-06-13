Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,724 in the last 365 days.

French Immigrant Launches the American Dream in Disruptive Spirits to Pass Business Down to his Children

vodka zero

Reynald

Whisky

Inventor of Zero Proof Alcohol Gives Consumers a Happy Buzz and Burn / Taste of Liquor without the Hangover+Unsafe Side Effects

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of Arkay Beverages is shaking up the liquor market and revolutionizing the way we drink, by inventing the first alcohol-free formula that smells and tastes like liquor, but without the hangover. After seeing his son come home drunk one night, Reynald spent the next three years researching the concoction, and spent five million dollars to make it happen.

After discovering the molecule that carries the alcohol profile without the actual spirit, his team of scientists in a Swiss lab created an entirely new molecule, a break-through by which Arkay Beverages were born, with zero percent alcohol. Though Reynald does not have a background in beverage development, he is a perfumer and a chemist who plays with flavors, scents and aromas and sold the fragrance ANAIS ANAIS and SCARLETT to L'OREAL, combining winning ingredients.

The secret? Arkay has a small molecule inside the drink, in contact with the tongue, sending stimuli to the brain, where the mucous membranes of smell and taste saturate and make the consumer believe that he/she is drinking alcohol.

The inventor of the world’s first alcohol-free whisky flavored drink started in his garage and developed a vodka alternative, with the same kick and burn as regular alcoholic drinks, giving consumers the buzz and happy high, without the hangover and side effects, while also being a safe alternative for alcoholics, seniors, pregnant women, vegetarians, athletes and designated drivers. This reverse engineering concept in 2011 blends flavors and aromas of whisky, tequila, gin, vodka with water, adding at the same time a proprietary molecule that tastes and smells identically to alcohol.

Coming to America to achieve the American dream, the immigrant has plans to pass the company down to his son and daughter who will continue his legacy.

For more information, please visit arkaybeverages.com

Reynald Vito Grattagliano,
Arkay Beverages
+1 786-555-4321
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other

You just read:

French Immigrant Launches the American Dream in Disruptive Spirits to Pass Business Down to his Children

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more