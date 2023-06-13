French Immigrant Launches the American Dream in Disruptive Spirits to Pass Business Down to his Children

vodka zero Reynald Whisky

Inventor of Zero Proof Alcohol Gives Consumers a Happy Buzz and Burn / Taste of Liquor without the Hangover+Unsafe Side Effects

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of Arkay Beverages is shaking up the liquor market and revolutionizing the way we drink, by inventing the first alcohol-free formula that smells and tastes like liquor, but without the hangover. After seeing his son come home drunk one night, Reynald spent the next three years researching the concoction, and spent five million dollars to make it happen.

After discovering the molecule that carries the alcohol profile without the actual spirit, his team of scientists in a Swiss lab created an entirely new molecule, a break-through by which Arkay Beverages were born, with zero percent alcohol. Though Reynald does not have a background in beverage development, he is a perfumer and a chemist who plays with flavors, scents and aromas and sold the fragrance ANAIS ANAIS and SCARLETT to L'OREAL, combining winning ingredients.

The secret? Arkay has a small molecule inside the drink, in contact with the tongue, sending stimuli to the brain, where the mucous membranes of smell and taste saturate and make the consumer believe that he/she is drinking alcohol.

The inventor of the world’s first alcohol-free whisky flavored drink started in his garage and developed a vodka alternative, with the same kick and burn as regular alcoholic drinks, giving consumers the buzz and happy high, without the hangover and side effects, while also being a safe alternative for alcoholics, seniors, pregnant women, vegetarians, athletes and designated drivers. This reverse engineering concept in 2011 blends flavors and aromas of whisky, tequila, gin, vodka with water, adding at the same time a proprietary molecule that tastes and smells identically to alcohol.

Coming to America to achieve the American dream, the immigrant has plans to pass the company down to his son and daughter who will continue his legacy.

For more information, please visit arkaybeverages.com