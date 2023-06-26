Jason McDonald Consulting Announces Post on the Value of Practical Experience to a Social Media Expert Witness
When it comes to expert witness testimony in social media cases, it is crucial to have practical experience and deep knowledge of the platforms and industry dynamics.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jason McDonald Consulting Agency, an agency focused on search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads, is proud to announce a new post on the value of having a social media expert witness who has “practical” as opposed to “ivory tower” experience with key social media platforms, organic, and advertising aspects. Many attorneys are confronting cases that involve social media (both organic and ads), often (but not always) due to overlap between “trademarks.” The post delves into the advantages of relying on an expert witness with hands-on industry knowledge and real-world expertise. Dr. Jason McDonald, a seasoned expert witness and renowned digital marketing consultant, shares insights into his methodology, emphasizing the significance of facts and practical experience.
According to Dr. McDonald, “When it comes to expert witness testimony in social media cases, it is crucial to have practical experience and deep knowledge of the platforms and industry dynamics. My approach is grounded in facts and real-world expertise, enabling me to provide accurate and informed opinions to support legal cases.”
The blog post highlights the unique advantages that an expert witness with practical experience can offer. It emphasizes the importance of relying on an expert witness who possesses a deep understanding of social media platforms, algorithms, user behavior, and trends. By having a firsthand grasp of how social media operates, such an expert witness can effectively analyze and interpret data, providing valuable insights to support legal arguments.
The post also emphasizes that practical experience allows an expert witness to bridge the gap between technical concepts and layperson understanding. Through clear and concise communication, an expert witness with real-world expertise can simplify complex issues for judges and juries, ensuring that the facts are presented in a way that is accessible and compelling. Based in San Francisco, California, Dr. McDonald provides expert witness services vis-a-vis social media including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms dominant in the social media space.
Lawyers seeking expert witness services for social media cases can benefit from Dr. Jason McDonald’s extensive knowledge and experience. With a strong background in digital marketing and a proven track record as an expert witness, Dr. McDonald offers invaluable insights and support. Legal professionals can reach out to Dr. McDonald for a consultation to discuss their specific expert witness needs and determine how his expertise can be leveraged to strengthen their cases.
NEW BOOKS ON SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING
In addition to the latest post, Dr. McDonald has new books on available for 2023. Persons interested in learning more about his social media marketing book can visit it directly on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Social-Media-Marketing-Workbook-Business/dp/B0BPVYN2ZN/or on the JM Internet Group website at https://www.jm-seo.org/books/social-media-marketing-book/. The workbook users the analogy of a “party” to explain how social media works. And, if social media is a “party,” then the marketing manager is the “party thrower.” He or she is tasked with identifying a party theme, building an audience, and providing that audience with “fun” food and entertainment, i.e., content. The conceptual framework then guides the rest of the book which is a deep dive into each platform. Thus, on a platform like Facebook, the reader is given a basic understanding of how Facebook works (both ads and organic), and then is led through the strategies for using Facebook for marketing purposes. Dr. McDonald is also prominently featured as a social media expert witness across the Internet as on https://www.seakexperts.com/members/11579-jason-mcdonald.
Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.
