Correctional officers told to maintain discipline

Officers serving at Kirakira Correctional Centre (KCC) in Makira/Ulawa Province have been urged to maintain a high level of discipline at all times

Deputy Commissioner Operation of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Michael Nagu made the reminder during his recent visit to Kirakira

“You must maintain a high level of discipline and professionalism at all times” Nagu told the officers

He was in Kirakira for three days as part of his annual provincial visits.

During the visit, he encourages officers there to maintain operational standards and procedures. Work closely with stakeholders and partners to explore new areas of collaboration and partnership in areas of capability and capacity development, inmate’s rehabilitation and reintegration and other milestone initiatives in aligning to Correctional business.

Deputy Commissioner Nagu reiterates to KCC staff on challenges as such in infrastructure issues, governance compliance, human resources capacity and capability developments, inmate’s rehabilitation and reintegration standards and the government reprioritization and its key priorities of this year.

He reinforce to officers in KCC of their mandate roles and responsibilities, to a must uphold and execute to standards and expectations in ensuring safety, security and governance of KCC are well maintained and governed.

KCC Commandant Inspector Michael Koroa thanked Nagu for his visit and the moral support

While there, Nagu made a courtesy visit to the Makira/Ulawa Province Magistrate, where they discussed the overcrowded situation at KCC, improving their professionalism concerning how they link to each other on their mandated task, and to reduce the number of remands in custody with the unsound mind inmate.

Deputy Commissioner Operation also met with Kirakira Health Director John Harahara where they discussed some major issue relating to the facility of unsound inmate and training staff within the Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile DCO also have a fruitful discussion with Makira/Ulawa Provincial Police Commander PPC Peter Sitai where they discussed staff training for KCC staff, and Police Prosecution team to follow up on long-term remand cases due to the overcrowding of the facility

He also called on the Makira/Ulawa Province Premier Hon. Julian Makaa and his Executive staff where they discussed staff housing, provincial quarters and relocation of Kirakira Correctional Centre

Nagu also encourages program and service providers to the Kirakira Correctional Centre to continue with their service to the inmates Ends///

Photo (L-R), KCC Commandant Michael Koroa, Makira province PPC Peter Sitai and Deputy Commissioner Operations Michael Nagu, pose for a photo shot after the visit.

Kirakira Director of Health John Harahara Presented the wooden bowl to Deputy Commissioner Operation Michael Nagu

Hon Premier Julian Makaa and his Executive pose for a group photo with CSSI Executive

Deputy Commissioner Operation Michael Nagu pose for a group photo with KCC staff

-CSSI PRESS