ACTING PM COMMENDS OUR TELEKOM’S M-SELEN DURING LAUNCH

Acting Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga has commended Our Telekom for launching its new mobile banking service called M-Selen in Honiara today.

The new product will enable easier access to financial services besides existing ones by other providers.

Speaking at launch at the Coral Sea Resort Hon. Maelanga said access to financial services is crucial for the growth and development of any nation.

He noted that establishing bank branches and ATMs in the provinces and rural areas is challenging in view of the geographic spread of our islands which has excluded the majority of the population from accessing financial services.

Maelanga pointed out that access to financial services is challenging given the spread of our islands and to establish bank branches or ATMs is even more difficult.

Acting PM Maelenga welcomed by Our Telekom CEO Christina Lasaqa at the launching of the m- money service.

Our Telekom’s latest entry into the mobile banking service is in line with the Government and the Central Bank’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy launched in 2021.

The strategy aims to support Solomon Islanders access to quality and affordable financial services and products to increase their resilience and improve their livelihood within the growing digital economy targeting from 283,000 to 400,000 of the population.

“The introduction of mobile banking services will address this gap and our citizens will access financial services despite having to worry about their location or socio- economic status,” he said.

In addition he said mobile banking services will be an enabler of innovation, entrepreneurship and provide opportunities for youths and others remitting money from overseas such those currently working the seasonal workers programme in Australia and New Zealand.

The Acting PM applauded the mobile banking service provided by Our Telekom, describing it as a welcoming story and a timely intervention.

Our Telekom is the provider of the M-Selen service, and the launching is a culmination of hard work and effort put together by our Telekom staff and their technical team. ENDS///

-GCU Press