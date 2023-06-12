ACTING PM APPLAUDED SI RED CROSS FOR ITS 40 YEARS OF SERVICE

The Acting Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga has applauded the Solomon Islands Red Cross Society (the National Society) for its humanitarian service to the people of Solomon Islands in the last 40 years.

Honourable Maelanga was the chief guest at the commemoration of the National Society’s 40 years of service which was celebrated on Saturday night at Pacific Paradise, Pacific Casino Hotel.

Maelanga said the theme of the celebration “celebrating 40th Years of Humanitarian Service to Vulnerable People in Solomon Islands”, is important for a number of reasons.

First, the National Society is now 40 years in its humanitarian service and during these years faced lots of challenges. However, through resilience and steadfast leadership the National Society has persevered to what it is today.

Second, the National Society continued to complement government in providing humanitarian services to the affected peoples during times of disasters and emergencies. This is despite the many challenges it faced and this is due to its relevance.

Third, the National Society needs to stay strong in that respect given “… the fast- changing nature of humanitarian landscape and context”.

Another important characteristic of the SI Red Cross Society is acceptance adding that “the level of acceptance comes with great responsibility and trust as it continued to display that important aspect by maintaining its network with stakeholders at the national, provincial and community level.

Maelanga also paid tribute to the many assistances and services to the vulnerable people by the National Society and assured the Society of government’s continued commitment to support the humanitarian body.

The Acting Prime Minister further paid homage to other movement partners such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Australian Red Cross (ARC), New Zealand Red Cross and other partner national societies who have supported the National Society including bilateral partners. ENDS///

-GCU Press