CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid Earns Prestigious EGR B2B Award in London as a Cryptocurrency Service Supplier
EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoProcessing.com, the flagship product of the CoinsPaid ecosystem, proudly receives the esteemed EGR B2B Award in London as a Cryptocurrency Service Supplier. Processing around 8% of global Bitcoin on-chain transactions, this recognition further solidifies its commitment to excellence in the fintech industry.
The EGR B2B Awards have gained prominence as a benchmark for the highest standards in the online gaming and betting industry. With a specific focus on the business-to-business aspect, the awards honour exceptional companies across various categories, including software providers, payment solutions, marketing services, and more. This recognition highlights CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid's unwavering dedication to providing innovative solutions and delivering cutting-edge services to its clients.
The entire ecosystem has undergone significant growth over the past 2 years, driven by increasing demand, unaffected by the conditions in the cryptocurrency market.
In 2022, transaction volumes doubled compared to 2021, with the number of transactions increasing by 1.9 times. The positive trend continued in 2023, with Q1 results showing a 14% net volume growth and a 9% increase in transactions compared to Q4 2022. The brand's exceptional security, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, along with the expertise and commitment of its employees, have contributed to this achievement.
"We are honoured to be recognized among exceptional companies in the industry and will continue to drive growth and set new standards in the evolving world of crypto payment processing. The award further motivates our team to explore new opportunities, expand our capabilities, and provide unmatched value to clients in the ever-changing landscape of fintech," – says Max Krupyshev, CEO of CoinsPaid.
The EGR B2B Award serves as a testament to CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid's dedication to delivering exceptional cryptocurrency services and solidifies its position as a prominent leader within the industry.
As CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid continues to innovate and exceed expectations, it remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and setting new industry standards. With a focus on customer satisfaction, security, and continuous growth, the brand is well-positioned to drive the future of cryptocurrency processing and revolutionise the way businesses and individuals engage with digital assets.
About CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid
CryptoProcesing by CoinsPaid – a crypto payment gateway developed by CoinsPaid, that enables businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as payment. Aside from a crypto payment gateway, the CoinsPaid ecosystem includes a business wallet, OTC desk, SaaS solution, and CoinsPaid Media. CoinsPaid counts over 200 employees from 15 countries and successfully operates in Europe and Latin America.
Disclaimer:
All financial, statistical, and other data regarding the clients/merchants, conducted transactions, etc., has been provided as aggregate from activities of all legal entities operating under the brand of Coinspaid, specifically: (I) Dream Finance OÜ, Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Kai tn 4, 10111, Estonia; (II) Dream Finance UAB, Gynejq St. 14-65, Vilnius, Lithuania and (III) Dream Finance S.A. DE C.V., 3A Calle Poniente Y, 71 Avenida Norte, Col. Escalon, edif. Lexincorp, office No 3698, San Salvador, El Salvador
Alesya Sypalo
CoinsPaid
alesya.sypalo@coinspaid.com
