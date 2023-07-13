CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid Takes the Crown as the Best Crypto Payment Provider of the Year at MIGEA Awards 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid emerged as the Best Crypto Payment Provider of the Year at the MIGEA Awards 2023, solidifying its position as a leading crypto processing solution. This prestigious recognition highlights CoinsPaid's dedication to quality, security, and user experience, making it the top choice for businesses in the igaming sector.
The MIGEA Awards, also known as Malta's Gaming Excellence Awards, is a prestigious annual event held in Malta that recognizes and honours companies and individuals in the gaming industry. Often referred to as the "Oscars of Gaming," these awards bring together the entire industry to acknowledge and celebrate those dedicated to innovation and advancement within the field.
The MiGEA Awards event, hosted in Malta by Dynamic Event, started with a concert from the brilliant Venice tenor - Luka Minnelli. The event highlighted 40 nominations, awarding the most remarkable players from all corners of the iGaming industry, including developers, operators, regulators, and service providers. The judges, who are experts and industry professionals with extensive knowledge and experience in the gaming sector, carefully evaluate each nomination based on specific criteria and guidelines, which may include factors such as innovation, impact on the industry, quality of products or services, customer satisfaction, business growth, and overall contribution to the gaming sector. Each nomination is thoroughly assessed against these criteria to determine its eligibility and merit.
The MIGEA Awards truly embody the spirit of celebrating excellence and innovation in the gaming industry, making it a valuable platform for companies to showcase their achievements and propel themselves toward even greater success.
For CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, it is the second victory in a row this year. Just a month ago, CoinsPaid was recognized as the best cryptocurrency service provider of the year by EGR B2B awards. The recognition, exposure, networking opportunities, benchmarking, and contribution to industry growth from participating in these prestigious awards make it an experience that should not be missed.
We look forward to coming back to MiGEA in 2024.
About CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid
CryptoProcesing by CoinsPaid – a crypto payment gateway developed by CoinsPaid, that enables businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as payment. Aside from a crypto payment gateway, the CoinsPaid ecosystem includes a business wallet, OTC desk, SaaS solution, and CoinsPaid Media. CoinsPaid counts over 200 employees from 15 countries and successfully operates in Europe and Latin America.
Disclaimer:
All financial, statistical, and other data regarding the clients/merchants, conducted transactions, etc., has been provided as aggregate from activities of all legal entities operating under the brand of Coinspaid, specifically: (I) Dream Finance OÜ, Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Kai tn 4, 10111, Estonia; (II) Dream Finance UAB, Gynejq St. 14-65, Vilnius, Lithuania and (III) Dream Finance S.A. DE C.V., 3A Calle Poniente Y, 71 Avenida Norte, Col. Escalon, edif. Lexincorp, office No 3698, San Salvador, El Salvador
Alesya Sypalo
The MIGEA Awards, also known as Malta's Gaming Excellence Awards, is a prestigious annual event held in Malta that recognizes and honours companies and individuals in the gaming industry. Often referred to as the "Oscars of Gaming," these awards bring together the entire industry to acknowledge and celebrate those dedicated to innovation and advancement within the field.
The MiGEA Awards event, hosted in Malta by Dynamic Event, started with a concert from the brilliant Venice tenor - Luka Minnelli. The event highlighted 40 nominations, awarding the most remarkable players from all corners of the iGaming industry, including developers, operators, regulators, and service providers. The judges, who are experts and industry professionals with extensive knowledge and experience in the gaming sector, carefully evaluate each nomination based on specific criteria and guidelines, which may include factors such as innovation, impact on the industry, quality of products or services, customer satisfaction, business growth, and overall contribution to the gaming sector. Each nomination is thoroughly assessed against these criteria to determine its eligibility and merit.
The MIGEA Awards truly embody the spirit of celebrating excellence and innovation in the gaming industry, making it a valuable platform for companies to showcase their achievements and propel themselves toward even greater success.
For CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid, it is the second victory in a row this year. Just a month ago, CoinsPaid was recognized as the best cryptocurrency service provider of the year by EGR B2B awards. The recognition, exposure, networking opportunities, benchmarking, and contribution to industry growth from participating in these prestigious awards make it an experience that should not be missed.
We look forward to coming back to MiGEA in 2024.
About CryptoProcessing by CoinsPaid
CryptoProcesing by CoinsPaid – a crypto payment gateway developed by CoinsPaid, that enables businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as payment. Aside from a crypto payment gateway, the CoinsPaid ecosystem includes a business wallet, OTC desk, SaaS solution, and CoinsPaid Media. CoinsPaid counts over 200 employees from 15 countries and successfully operates in Europe and Latin America.
Disclaimer:
All financial, statistical, and other data regarding the clients/merchants, conducted transactions, etc., has been provided as aggregate from activities of all legal entities operating under the brand of Coinspaid, specifically: (I) Dream Finance OÜ, Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Kai tn 4, 10111, Estonia; (II) Dream Finance UAB, Gynejq St. 14-65, Vilnius, Lithuania and (III) Dream Finance S.A. DE C.V., 3A Calle Poniente Y, 71 Avenida Norte, Col. Escalon, edif. Lexincorp, office No 3698, San Salvador, El Salvador
Alesya Sypalo
CoinsPaid
alesya.sypalo@coinspaid.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn