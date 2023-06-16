Neighborhood Sun Celebrates $1.5 Million in Savings for Community Solar Subscribers in 2022 Impact Report

Cecelia, a community solar subscriber and Neighborhood Sun advocate, attending an Annapolis Green Drinks Event.

Neighborhood Sun's Second Annual Impact Report Demonstrates Economic and Environmental Benefits of Community Solar Program for People of All Income Levels

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun, a Maryland-based public benefit corporation making clean, affordable energy accessible to all through its advanced community solar software platform, SunEngine™, outlines the various benefits its business practices generated for people and the planet through its community approach to clean energy access in its recently published 2022 Impact Report. For the second year in a row, the Certified B Corp was recognized as a "Best For The World" company in 2022, ranking in the top 5% of B Corps globally when it comes to the corporation's environmental impact.

Neighborhood Sun helped thousands of new households and businesses access the benefits of locally-generated solar energy last year through community solar subscriptions, including $1.5 Million in savings on electricity bills and 109,659 metric tons of prevented CO2 emissions. Supported by nearly twice as many employees as the year before, Neighborhood Sun expanded its reach across four new states and five new utility territories in 2022 as it added 29 new community solar projects to its portfolio. Last year alone, Neighborhood Sun enabled access to 153 Million kWh of locally-generated solar energy and savings for thousands of households and organizations that may not otherwise have access to renewable energy.

"The beauty of our business model is that the more we grow, the more communities we can empower with the tools to address the climate crisis by shifting individuals away from fossil fuels. Climate change is no longer something that we can pretend exists only as a future threat. It is already here in the form of dangers we are experiencing today like increases in air pollution and extreme weather events. Fortunately, we, as a society, also know exactly what we can do to address the issue: stop depending on fossil fuels. That's why we are so proud to pave the way for a more equitable clean energy future as we make a positive difference for both people and the planet with each new community solar subscriber we acquire and manage through our fully customizable SunEngine™ software," said Gary Skulnik, C.E.O. and Founder of Neighborhood Sun.

Neighborhood Sun's mission is focused on serving people of all income levels, not just those who can afford their own rooftop panels. The report shows that nearly a quarter (24%) of all solar savings passed on to customers in 2022 went to low- and moderate-income (LMI) subscribers. In a landmark win for Montgomery County, Maryland, where the company is based, and the nation as a whole, Neighborhood Sun's team sold out Oaks Landfill Community Solar Farm, the largest residential community solar farm dedicated 100% to LMI subscribers in the country. The solar farm resides on 16 acres of repurposed landfill space, turning undesirable land into an asset that benefits hundreds of local residents in affordable housing and reduces pollution through access to locally-generated renewable energy at a 25% discount compared to the utility's standard rate.

Neighborhood Sun earned the 2022 Inclusive Solar Outreach Award from the Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office in recognition of its successful community engagement efforts to encourage solar adoption among LMI households across rural parts of New York. The fast-growing clean tech startup continues to partner with new community organizations as it expands while nurturing longstanding relationships with community leaders in the regions it serves, donating more than $25,000 to non-profits, businesses, and faith groups that share the company's values in 2022.