These letters are supplied by the CDER Freedom of Information Office and only covers Office of Prescription Drug Promotion's untitled letters.  The agency may have redacted or edited some of the letters to remove confidential information.  

Office of Prescription Drug Promotion

Company/Individual

Product/Issue

Issue Date

Eisai Inc.

NDA 202834; 208277

Fycompa (perampanel) oral suspension, CIII

Fycompa(perampanel) tablets, for oral use, CIII

10/11/2018

ASCEND Therapeutics US, LLC

NDA 021166 EstroGel 0.06% (estradiol gel) for topical use

8/16/2018

Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Crenolanib besylate

6/28/2018

Pfizer Inc.

NDA 020472 ESTRING® (estradiol vaginal ring)

6/19/2018

 Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NDA 208090 Xtampza ER (oxycodone) extended-release capsules, for oral use

 2/9/2018

 