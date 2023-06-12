These letters are supplied by the CDER Freedom of Information Office and only covers Office of Prescription Drug Promotion's untitled letters. The agency may have redacted or edited some of the letters to remove confidential information.
Office of Prescription Drug Promotion
Company/Individual
Product/Issue
Issue Date
Eisai Inc.
NDA 202834; 208277
Fycompa (perampanel) oral suspension, CIII
Fycompa(perampanel) tablets, for oral use, CIII
10/11/2018
ASCEND Therapeutics US, LLC
NDA 021166 EstroGel 0.06% (estradiol gel) for topical use
8/16/2018
Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Crenolanib besylate
6/28/2018
Pfizer Inc.
NDA 020472 ESTRING® (estradiol vaginal ring)
6/19/2018
Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NDA 208090 Xtampza ER (oxycodone) extended-release capsules, for oral use
2/9/2018