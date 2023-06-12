Cabo San Lucas continues to cement its reputation as a premier destination for international fishing tournaments

Fishing Tournaments In Cabo San Lucas Cabo San Lucas: How Sportfishing Tournaments Drive Sustainable Prosperity

Congratulations to Team Cloud Nine who swept the competition field with 39 total releases over the two-day event, securing a prize of $123,424 USD

Cabo San Lucas is more than a fishing destination. It's a testament to how sport, economy, and ecology can coexist and thrive with sustainable prosperity and marine preservation.” — Arturo Chacon

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sport fishing tournaments like these are more than just entertainment; they provide an essential boost to our local economy. Revenue generated from these competitions significantly outweighs the temporary influx from commercial fishing and ensures sustainable practices that safeguard our rich marine life.

Tag Cabo Sportfishing, a long-standing community supporter and leading provider of professional fishing services, was once again a part of this year’s successful tournament. Not only do they contribute to our vibrant fishing scene, but their commitment extends to supporting the local community throughout the year.

Looking forward, Tag Cabo Sportfishing is pleased to announce a charity raffle where participants stand a chance to win a full-day fishing trip on a luxurious 50ft Bertram - a package valued at $3,500. This exclusive experience includes live baits, drinks, and delicious burritos, adding to an already enticing offer. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at $65 each, with the drawing taking place live on their Facebook page on August 2nd, 2023.

Proceeds from the raffle will directly support local educational initiatives, providing uniforms and school supplies for children in need. This noble cause further illustrates Tag Cabo Sportfishing's commitment to the community and its future.

Lastly, this year's tournament season has only just begun. We invite enthusiasts, participants, and visitors to mark their calendars for the upcoming fishing tournaments in Cabo San Lucas. Each event promises thrilling competition, unique experiences, and continued support for our local economy.

About Tag Cabo Sportfishing

Tag Cabo Sportfishing offers premier deep-sea fishing experiences in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Known for its high-quality services, experienced crew, and commitment to sustainable fishing practices, the company also actively contributes to local community welfare. For more information

About the Pelagic Triple Crown Fishing Tournament

The Pelagic Triple Crown Fishing Tournament is an annual event held in Cabo San Lucas, known for bringing together competitive sport fishing teams from around the globe. The tournament emphasizes sustainable fishing practices and contributes significantly to the local economy.