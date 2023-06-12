House Bill 1160 Printer's Number 1295

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further providing for sales by liquor licensees and restrictions, for retail dispensers' restrictions on purchases and sales, for breweries and for unlawful acts relative to liquor, malt and brewed beverages and licensees.