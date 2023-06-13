Firstbase announces global insurance partnership with Stere
EINPresswire.com/ -- Firstbase, a leading Company operating system, today announced a global partnership with Stere, an innovative global insurance API platform (“Stere API”). Through Stere’s API platform, Firstbase will be able to offer a wide range of insurance products to its customers, including General Liability, Business Owners' Policy (BOP), Cyber, and more.
This partnership marks a major milestone in the insurance industry, as Stere is redefining and re-inventing insurance distribution through its Stere API platform. With this partnership, Firstbase is now able to offer its customers a wide range of insurance products, all from a single platform.
“We are thrilled to partner with Stere to offer our customers a wide range of insurance products,” said Firstbase CEO Mark Milastsivy. “This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with the best insurance products on the market, all from a single platform, complementing our mission of bringing high-quality tools offered to our customers in one platform.”
“We are excited to partner with Firstbase to offer its customers a wide range of insurance products,” said Stere Head of North America, Rick Wiseley. “This partnership will enable us to provide our customers with the best insurance products on the market from selected insurance companies, all from a single platform.
About Firstbase
Firstbase is building an all-in-one Company OS to help define how founders across the globe launch, manage and grow their businesses. More than twenty thousand founders from over a hundred and eighty countries have used our product, Firstbase Start, to launch their startup. For many founders, "firstbase.io" has become what they type into their address bars when they think about incorporating a business.
But Firstbase is much more than just incorporation. Our team is dedicated to solving some of the startups’ hardest problems, with a particular focus in:
- Democratizing access to financial infrastructure
- Automating mundane tasks, every founder faces when running a business
- Making tools and resources more accessible to everyone, everywhere
- Building integrated solutions for founders and removing friction
- Delivering opportunities to traditionally overlooked founders and companies
- Democratizing access to knowledge
To learn more, visit: https://www.firstbase.io/
About Stere
Stere is an insurance operating system with its three innovative products: Stere Insurance API, Stere Distribution, and Stere Capacity, re-defining and re-inventing insurance distribution. Through its innovative Stere API platform, Stere is able to offer a wide range of insurance products in P&C, Specialty, and A&H space to any distribution partner on a global scale.
To learn more, visit: stere.io
Stere
louie.marte@stere.io