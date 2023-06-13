ZipZone Outdoor Adventures is #1 in Ohio - USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- ZipZone Outdoor Adventures, the premier outdoor adventure destination located in the heart of Columbus, is proud to announce its remarkable achievement of securing top listing in the highly esteemed USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards in the category “Best Aerial Adventure Park”. ZipZone was the top park in the state of Ohio and runner up to The Redwood Sky Walk in California. The full list can be viewed here (https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-aerial-adventure-park-2023/).
This recognition for ZipZone Outdoor Adventures is a testament to its commitment to providing exhilarating and unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages and continues to put Columbus on the map as a top Midwestern tourist attraction.
ZipZone's guided zip line tours offer a unique and breathtaking perspective in Columbus as visitors soar through the treetops. The professionally trained guides lead groups through a hands-free experience, accompanying guests every step of the way.
The Adventure Park at ZipZone captivates thrill-seekers with its self-guided treetop obstacle course, featuring five courses and over 60 different challenges. Set within a beautiful forest on the outskirts of the city, visitors are empowered to climb, swing, and zip their way through the trees using cable walkways, bridges, ropes, and more. For the youngest adventurers, the Kids Park provides a fun-filled experience designed exclusively for children aged 4-7.
"Being the number one aerial adventure park in Ohio is a tremendous honor," said Lori Pingle, Owner of ZipZone Outdoor Adventures. "We are thrilled that our dedication to delivering exceptional outdoor adventures has resonated with our guests and the readers who voted for us."
The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards engage readers to celebrate and honor their favorite destinations in various categories, spanning from food and travel to entertainment and outdoor adventure.
Located conveniently on the north side of Columbus off Rt. 23 at 270, ZipZone Outdoor Adventures ensures easy access for visitors seeking an extraordinary experience. As reservations tend to fill up quickly, it is highly recommended to book in advance through the official website, www.zipzonetours.com.
About ZipZone Outdoor Adventures: ZipZone Outdoor Adventures is a premier outdoor adventure destination located in the heart of Columbus, Ohio. The company offers thrilling outdoor activities, including zip line tours, treetop obstacle courses, and a ground level Kids Park offering adventures for visitors of all generations. ZipZone is committed to providing a safe and unforgettable outdoor experience that encourages visitors to connect with nature and each other. For more information, visit www.zipzonetours.com.
Lori Pingle
