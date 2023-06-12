MonFi Revolutionizes Lending Industry with Blockchain-based Microloans and Investment Platforms

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN,GERMANY, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MonFi, the blockchain-based microloan company, is pleased to announce its innovative lending and investment platform that is revolutionizing the lending industry through the power of blockchain technology. MonFi's mission is to provide affordable and accessible financing options to individuals, businesses, and organizations while ensuring transparency, security, and efficiency in the lending process. With its P2P lending platform, crowdfunding platform, and credit/debit card, MonFi offers a compelling alternative to traditional lending and investment options.

By leveraging blockchain technology, MonFi's lending platform allows investors to invest directly in projects and businesses, without the need for intermediaries such as banks and financial institutions. This decentralized investment platform eliminates intermediaries, reducing costs and increasing returns for investors. By browsing through projects and businesses on the platform, evaluating their financial performance and creditworthiness, and investing directly in them, investors can earn interest on their investments. Blockchain technology provides an immutable ledger of transactions that is transparent and auditable, ensuring that all investment activities are accountable and trustworthy. This increased transparency, enhanced security, and faster processing times are just a few of the benefits of MonFi's decentralized investment platform.

In addition to its P2P lending platform, MonFi's crowdfunding platform allows borrowers to raise funds from a large number of individuals, rather than relying on a single lender. The power of crowdfunding allows borrowers to access financing options that may not be available through traditional lenders. By leveraging blockchain technology, MonFi's crowdfunding platform ensures transparency, security, and efficiency in the lending process. This innovative approach to lending provides increased access to financing options for individuals, businesses, and organizations.

MonFi's Credit/Debit card is another convenient and secure way to access the funds in your MonFi account, making it easy to spend your crypto assets wherever Visa or Mastercard is accepted. With MonFi's credit/debit card, you can easily convert your crypto assets into fiat currency and use them to make purchases online or in person. MonFi's Credit/Debit card offers convenience, security, flexibility, and rewards, providing additional value for using the card.

MonFi has a few primary lending and investment criteria that applicants must meet in order to qualify for a loan or investment. These criteria include identity verification, creditworthiness assessment, and collateral. By utilizing its blockchain-based identity verification system, advanced credit scoring algorithms, and collateral management system, MonFi ensures that it provides affordable and accessible financing options to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

MonFi Tokenomics

Maximum Supply: 200,000,000 tokens

Allocation:

Team: 7% (14,000,000 tokens)

Strategic Partners & Advisors: 3% (6,000,000 tokens), Project Reserves: 10% (20,000,000 tokens)

Staking Rewards & Development Fund: 26% (52,000,000 tokens)

Marketing: 9% (18,000,000 tokens)

Seed Sale: 18% (36,000,000 tokens)

Community: 10% (20,000,000 tokens)

IDO/Whitelist: 7% (14,000,000 tokens)

Liquidity & Exchange: 10% (20,000,000 tokens)

Token Distribution

The token is held by the licensed company Kofi Tech, which has a license for this type of activity, allowing it to create, hold, manage, and tokenize crypto assets. Additionally, this company has the right to process transactions within this structure.

With a strong marketing strategy in place, MonFi is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing interest in blockchain-based financial services and become a leader in the microloan and P2P lending industry. MonFi's innovative approach to lending and investment, leveraging blockchain technology, offers a compelling alternative to traditional lending and investment options. MonFi welcomes potential investors to take a closer look at its lending and investment platform and join its mission to provide affordable and accessible financing options to individuals, businesses, and organizations. For more information, visit monfi.io.

MonFi

