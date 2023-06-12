Orolia Defense & Security ignites new era as Safran Federal Systems at the 2023 Joint Navigation Conference

Orolia Defense & Security is now Safran Federal Systems

The Leader in M-Code PNT Solutions announces re-brand, introduces Inertial Navigation offering

Though our name and look are changing, our people, our operations, and our leadership team remain the same.”
— Hiro Sasaki, Safran Federal Systems President
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia Defense & Security, a Safran Electronics & Defense company, has announced at the Institute of Navigation’s 2023 Joint Navigation Conference that it will re-brand under a new name, Safran Federal Systems, following its 2022 acquisition by Safran, a global aerospace and defense company.

“Though our name and look are changing, our people, our operations, and our leadership team remain the same. The name Safran Federal Systems signifies being part of the Safran Group, a world leader in aerospace and defense, while reflecting what we do best, serving our U.S. Government & Military customers with cutting-edge positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) systems,” said Hironori Sasaki, President of Safran Federal Systems. “We remain fully committed to ensuring the success of our customers and the success of our warfighters. By joining the Safran Group, we are excited to be able to offer an even larger portfolio of industry-leading technology tailored for the U.S. military.”

In addition to its Resilient PNT solutions, M-Code/GNSS testing and simulation tools, precision time synchronization systems and navigation warfare (NAVWAR) equipment, Safran Federal Systems is now one of the only companies with a full complement of PNT technologies with proven inertial navigation solutions.

“The Safran Federal Systems inertial navigation portfolio now includes the Hemispherical Resonator Gyro (HRG) Crystal™ technology, which leverages state-of-the-art manufacturing and offers revolutionary performance and reliability over existing technologies, for tactical to strategic applications across all military domains,” said Jon Leombrone, Executive Vice President of Navigation Systems at Safran Federal Systems. “With more than 30,000 HRGs produced and over 15 million operational hours, the technology is proven and tested in military applications worldwide.”

Safran Federal Systems continues to be the trusted Resilient PNT solution provider for military end users and industry partners, from the lab to the field. Safran Federal Systems continues to operate as a proxy-regulated company, Free of Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI), approved to work on the full spectrum of U.S. Government classified and unclassified projects.

Visit Safran Federal Systems at JNC in booth #500 from Tuesday, June 13–Wednesday, June 14.

Safran Federal Systems operates as a proxy-regulated company, Free of Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI).

For more information: www.safranfederalsystems.com 

Press Contacts:
Rachael SMITH
+1 614-736-3736
rachael.smith@safranFS.com

Charles Jones
Safran Electronics & Defense
+1 585-450-2889
charles.jones@nav-timing.safrangroup.com

