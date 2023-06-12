Finzly's Annual User Conference Focuses on Futureproof Bank Transformation
finzpire 2.0, the 3-day conference was packed with impactful sessions addressing industry trends, equipping banks with the latest insights and opportunities.
Our goal is to continuously provide thought leadership that resonates with our banking customers, empowering them to serve their customers in the best possible way.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finzly, a leading provider of banking technology solutions, successfully concluded its highly anticipated user conference, finzpire 2.0, held at the Hilton Charlotte Airport from June 6th to June 8th. The event provided a platform for industry experts, partners, and Finzly's customers to come together and engage in three days of enriching sessions, networking opportunities, user forums, and the exciting reveal of product enhancements.
Finzly’s advisor and payments veteran, Gene Neyer, took the stage to deliver an inspiring keynote, emphasizing the necessity for banks to modernize, optimize, and integrate their systems as they embark on payment transformation.
Finzly's founder and CEO, Booshan Rengachari, highlighted the significance of customer-centricity in the banking sector and advocated for a holistic approach to developing products and services. Rengachari emphasized the importance of banks shifting their focus away from minor, incremental improvements and instead prioritizing a holistic approach that truly benefits customers through the delivery of significant value.
Distinguished speakers, including instant payments expert and Finzly advisor, Steve Ledford, Dan Gonzalez from the Federal Reserve Financial Services, Philip Sprague from the Federal Reserve FedNow team, and Keith Gray from The Clearing House, provided valuable insights into the adoption and application of instant payments in B2B use cases. They shed light on how banks can futureproof their operations in preparation for the adoption of instant payments.
Thought leadership sessions from financial institutions such as Synovus Bank, First Citizens Bank, Fulton Bank, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, and OceanFirst Bank covered a wide range of topics, including trends in FX and international banking, as well as strategies to enhance profitability through superior customer experiences.
1st Source Bank executives showcased their success story as trailblazers of the FedNow and RTP networks, emphasizing the impressive results achieved through their top-down strategy.
Inder Koul, an advisor at Finzly, underscored the significance of leveraging alternative sidecar cores for innovation. Meanwhile, Finzly's partners from EY and AWS emphasized the importance of adopting composable banking and treating the migration of payments to the cloud as a strategic business program.
Henry Loosmore from Capco stressed the need for effective communication and prioritization in successful transformation projects within the banking industry.
Industry partners, PwC, presented their industry cloud solutions built on Finzly's comprehensive single API for all payment rails. Throughout the event, Finzly's product teams showcased their latest enhancements and provided valuable insights into the future direction of the company's offerings.
finzpire has solidified its position as a knowledge hub for customers and partners alike. By delivering impactful sessions that address industry trends and highlight how Finzly's products address these challenges, the conference has become an invaluable resource for banks seeking to enhance their service offerings.
"We are thrilled with the positive feedback from our customers and partners regarding finzpire," commented Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly. "Our goal is to continuously provide thought leadership that resonates with our banking customers, empowering them to serve their customers in the best possible way."
About Finzly:
Finzly empowers the banks of the future, along with fintechs and businesses, to seamlessly offer and access financial services in an open, connected, embedded and real-time ecosystem. At the core of this infrastructure is Finzly OS, a modern, cloud-based, API-enabled operating system that serves as a parallel platform to a bank's core. With a wide range of turnkey banking solutions, including a multi-rail payment hub, foreign exchange, trade finance, compliance, and treasury experience components, Finzly enables the creation of programmable banks while also providing a Banking as a Service platform to fintech partners and corporate customers via a single API connection to all payment networks. In a recent milestone, Finzly announced the world's first API to access the FedNow service, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the banking technology space. Learn more about Finzly's game-changing solutions by visiting www.finzly.com.
