Ruiz, O’Scanlon Bill to Prohibit Sale of Delta-8 THC Products

Trenton – In an effort to protect communities around the state against widely sold delta-8 products, the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senator Declan O’Scanlon to prohibit the production and sale of products containing delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

“Delta-8 products are being sold all over the state, in gas stations and corner stores, with absolutely no oversight,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “Despite having psycho-active properties similar to marijuana it is easily accessible and completely unregulated, posing a serious health risk to our communities. This legislation will make it clear that delta-8 has not been tested or endorsed as safe for public consumption.”

The bill, S-3944, would clarify that modified, converted or synthetically derived intoxicating THC isomers, and specifically delta-8 THC, constitutes as THC under the state’s controlled and dangerous substance schedules.

“Delta-8 THC is an unregulated, psychoactive hemp-derived product that is being sold at gas stations, pharmacies, and bodegas across New Jersey,” said Senator O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth). “It’s the bathtub gin of the cannabis space and it’s being sold to kids without any of the restrictions or product safety regulations required under New Jersey’s recreational adult-use cannabis law. Our bill addresses these concerns by subjecting Delta-8 THC to the same regulatory framework as other cannabis products in New Jersey.”

In addition, the bill revises the terms hemp and hemp product to specify that hemp and hemp products cannot contain more than a 0.3 concentration of delta-8 THC by weight.