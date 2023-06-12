Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,067 in the last 365 days.

Baku hosts state reception in honor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan

AZERBAIJAN, June 12 - 12 June 2023, 22:15

A state reception is being hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Emine Erdogan at the Gulustan Palace, Baku.

The event continues with a concert.

You just read:

Baku hosts state reception in honor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more