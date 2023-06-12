Tomorrow Fund Raises $1.04B to Acquire Cash Flowing Oil and Gas Companies
Tomorrow Fund has announced that it has raised $1.04 billion for its inaugural fund, making strides towards its $5.25 billion target.
“Our strategy not only drives economic value, but also contributes positively to environmental, social, and governance metrics."”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomorrow Fund, a pioneering, ESG-focused private equity firm in the oil and gas sector, is pleased to announce it has secured $1.04 billion from a diverse range of investors for its inaugural fund.
— Jerry Jackson
This milestone is part of Tomorrow Fund's ambitious endeavor to amass a total of $5.25 billion in capital for their first fund, thereby heralding a new chapter in the history of the sector. The firm has identified the pressing need for sustainable transformation within the oil and gas industry, focusing its efforts on the acquisition, development, and improvement of underperforming oil and gas assets.
"Our approach involves identifying, acquiring, and rejuvenating assets that have untapped potential,” explains Tomorrow Fund CEO Jerry Jackson. “Our strategy not only drives economic value, but also contributes positively to environmental, social, and governance metrics. We are thrilled by the enthusiasm and support we have received from our investors during this funding round so far."
The firm’s comprehensive strategy, which it has termed ‘remediate and improve’, targets underperforming assets and seeks to optimize their performance through the application of advanced secondary extraction methods, improvements in operational practices, and ensuring effective continued development of the assets. The cornerstone of this approach is a firm belief in the necessity of the oil and gas sector for the foreseeable future, but also in the pressing need to transform it into a more sustainable, eco-friendly, and efficient industry.
"It's a unique time for the energy industry," notes Jason Reeves, an energy sector analyst. "While the importance of oil and gas remains evident in our daily lives, there's a need to reimagine how we extract and use these resources. Tomorrow Fund is playing a crucial role in this transformation."
Having gained significant momentum through its initial successful capital raise, Tomorrow Fund will continue its fundraising efforts with the aim of reaching its $5.25 billion target. The funds will be strategically deployed to acquire additional assets and invest in cutting-edge technologies and methods that drive improvements in operational efficiency and sustainability.
The firm's operations go beyond the initial acquisitions. Their value-add strategy involves an in-depth process of asset analysis, taking underperforming oil and gas assets and identifying the areas for improvement. The team at Tomorrow Fund, made up of seasoned industry professionals, then applies secondary extraction methods and effective development processes to rejuvenate these assets. In addition, the firm continually seeks to advance its practices through the integration of new technologies. By embracing innovation, Tomorrow Fund aims to drive further efficiencies within their portfolio of assets and lead the industry into a new era.
Hunter Watts, the firm’s Chief Investment Officer, highlighted the opportunities inherent in their strategy. "We see a vast opportunity in redefining the oil and gas industry, and we are excited to enact this positive change with the support of our investors. Our ultimate goal is to shape the future of the sector, responsibly and sustainably. We envision a new era in which the industry is not just a source of energy, but also a driver of sustainable practices and a contributor to the fight against climate change," Watts said.
As Tomorrow Fund pushes forward in their efforts to reach their $5.25 billion goal, the team remains dedicated to their mission. The firm's progress in this capital raise is not just a measure of financial achievement, but also a testament to their approach and vision for the future.
"Our success so far is a clear indication of the belief in our approach and the changes we're advocating," said Watts. "This is just the beginning. With the continued support of our investors, we'll carry on with our work and strive to redefine the future of the oil and gas industry in a sustainable and responsible manner."
As the energy sector continues to evolve, Tomorrow Fund stands at the forefront, leading the charge towards a future where sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. This is an exciting time for both the firm and the industry, as they work towards achieving a balance between meeting the world's energy needs and maintaining the health of our planet.
From its headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Tomorrow Fund is making strides in transforming the oil and gas industry and making the prospect of a more sustainable future a reality. For further information, please contact Tomorrow Fund’s media relations team.
About Tomorrow Fund:
Tomorrow Fund is a pioneer in sustainable investment within the energy sector. With a unique approach that involves acquiring underperforming assets at a discount, adding value through remediation of inefficiencies, and extending the well-life of these assets, Tomorrow Fund is contributing positively to the transformation of the oil and gas industry. The firm's commitment to responsible stewardship and creating investor value through innovative strategies and effective development practices is setting a new benchmark in the world of private equity. To learn more about Tomorrow Fund's vision and investment approach, visit www.tomorrowfund.us.
Hunter Watts
Tomorrow Fund
+ 16502493367
ir@tomorrowfund.us
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn