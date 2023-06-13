AirDeck, Inc. Raises $750,000 in Series III Seed Round, Driving Business Recapitalization
AirDeck announces the successful completion of its Series III Seed round, raising $750,000, to fuel growth and expansion plans.MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AirDeck, Inc., the leader in document communication, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Series III Seed round, raising $750,000. This funding marks a pivotal milestone for the company as it embarks on a recapitalization journey to fuel its growth and expansion plans.
Since its inception, AirDeck has garnered significant support from esteemed investors. The company previously raised a total of $3.9 million from notable firms including Rock River Capital Partners, Cultivation Capital, Winnebago Seed Fund, and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. The strong backing from existing investors underscores their unwavering confidence in AirDeck’s vision and potential.
In addition to the participation of all previous investors, the Series III Seed Round saw participation from four new private investors, including newly appointed CEO, Jack Phan. Jack, who assumed the role of CEO in March of this year, brings a fresh perspective to the company after serving as AirDeck's CMO and Head of Product since 2021.
"AirDeck is poised for tremendous growth, and I'm honored to lead the company as we embark on this exciting journey," said Jack Phan, CEO of AirDeck. "With this new round of funding, we are well-positioned to expand our sales and customer success teams to provide unparalleled support to our rapidly growing customer base. We will also continue to invest in our product user experience, refine our editing tools, integrate AI technology, and expand AirDeck's presence in various marketplaces."
AirDeck initially established itself as a presentation voiceover platform and quickly evolved to become an industry leader in document communication. The platform enables users to add clarity through the power of their voice and personalize documents and presentations at scale. With over 5,000 users and an ever-growing collection of 20,000+ decks, AirDeck is the go-to solution for asynchronous document communication.
AirDeck enables users to share impactful presentations, onboard customers at scale, explain complex documents, and deliver sales, marketing, and training materials with ease. The result is fewer redundant meetings, more connected conversations, better alignment, added clarity, and reduced time to value.
About AirDeck, Inc.
AirDeck, Inc. is a leading document communication platform that enables users to narrate, share, and track content with ease. By transforming the way documents are communicated, AirDeck empowers clarity and personalization at scale, reduces redundancy and revolutionizes the way businesses interact with their audience. With a growing user base and commitment to innovation, AirDeck is reshaping the future of document communication.
