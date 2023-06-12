Google Provides Free Digital Skills Training to Small Businesses in Oklahoma

Friday, June 9th Google and Tahlequah Main Street announced a new Grow with Google Digital Coach for small businesses at a free digital skills workshop in Tahlequah. The workshop is a part of a new partnership between Grow with Google’s Digital Coaches program, Main Street America , and Tahlequah Main Street to provide small businesses in small towns with digital skills training.

“Having an online presence certainly helps even the playing field in this global economy and it’s the one area that many of our smaller businesses struggle with the most,” said Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma Main Street Center director. “Equipping them with the resources and knowledge to better leverage themselves will help even the smallest of communities in Oklahoma. We are excited about this opportunity to Grow with Google.”

According to the Connected Commerce Council, nearly 80% of small business leaders say that adopting digital tools during the last two years created new opportunities for their business. To help more small businesses in Oklahoma’s small towns learn digital tools, Jarrod Foster who resides in the area will serve as the newest Grow with Google Digital Coach in the state. Foster has spent several years helping businesses build strategic plans and partnerships to advance their goals . Led by Jarrod Foster, today’ s workshop “Reach More Customers Online with Google ” focused on helping businesses learn new tools to grow online.

“Google is committed to creating economic opportunities for small businesses in Oklahoma,” said Lucy Pinto, Senior Manager of the Grow with Google Digital Coaches program . “We are proud to partner with Tahlequah Main street to help more small businesses and entrepreneurs in Oklahoma grow their online presence, reach new customers, and unlock additional sources of revenue.”

“We are thrilled to work alongside Tahlequah Main Street and the Grow with Google team to bring

free digital skills training to small business owners in Oklahoma,” said Hannah White, Interim

President & CEO at Main Street America. “Led by local expert, Jarrod Foster, these trainings will

equip business owners with the skills they’ll need to thrive in an increasingly digitally based

economy. On both a local and national level, we believe supporting local entrepreneurs is essential

to creating more vibrant neighborhoods, commercial corridors, and Main Streets. In Tahlequah and beyond, this partnership is instrumental in helping us continue to work towards this goal.”

Since 2017, the Grow with Google Digital Coaches program has trained more than 160,000 small businesses. Grow with Google Digital Coaches are local marketing experts and entrepreneurs who help diverse small businesses grow. The coaches provide digital skills training, hands-on coaching, and opportunities to meet and learn from successful entrepreneurs.

To learn more and sign-up for an upcoming local workshop, please visit: g.co/grow/digitalcoach-jarrod-ok.

About Grow with Google

Grow with Google was started i n 2017 to help Americans grow their skills, careers and businesses. It provides training, tools and expertise to help small business owners, veterans and military families, j obseekers and students, educators, startups and developers. Since Grow with Google’s i nception, i t has helped more than nine million Americans develop new skills. Grow with Google has a network of more than 9,000 partner organizations l ike l ibraries, schools, small business development centers, chambers of commerce and nonprofits to help people coast-to-coast.

About Tahlequah Main Street

Tahlequah Main Street Association, works to revitalize and preserve their traditional commercial districts. They provide technical assistance for communities desiring to develop their own local Main Street programs by utilizing the Main Street Approach™ – a common-sense approach to tackling the complex issues of revitalization by capitalizing on a traditional downtown or commercial district’s history and identifying the unique assets of the community itself. Tahlequah Main Street is a branch of the The Oklahoma Main Street Center, the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Oklahoma’s economy.