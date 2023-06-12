Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,123 in the last 365 days.

Comedian Patrick Hastie’s Debut Album “I Will Fight All Of You” Out July 20th, 2023 on Jackknife Comedy Records

The album cover is a photograph of comedian Patrick Hastie sitting on an old tractor with the words "Patrick Hastie" and "I Will Fight All Of You" written over the photo in white text.

Patrick Hastie - I Will Fight All Of You - Official Album Cover

The Brooklyn comedian's debut album will be available for streaming and digital download on all major platforms starting July 20th, 2023.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackknife Comedy Records is proud to announce the release of Patrick Hastie’s debut comedy album I Will Fight All Of You.

Recorded live at The Independent Comedy Club in Hamtramck, Michigan, I Will Fight All Of You combines Hastie’s blend of frenetic storytelling, relatability, and quick wit, which he cultivated over the past decade in some of the best comedy rooms in New York City. The album is 24 tracks of unforgettable stories of growing up on a small farm in Iowa, navigating the complexities of family, some NSFW personal anecdotes, and the comedic reality of living in New York City. This is a debut album that truly delivers on the excitement and energy of the live comedy experience.

I Will Fight All Of You is available for pre-order now, and will be available for streaming and digital download on all major platforms starting July 20th, 2023. Comedy enthusiasts and fans alike are urged to mark their calendars so they can go on this journey and learn way too much about a farm boy from Iowa.

Raised in Southwest Iowa, Patrick Hastie started his stand-up career in Des Moines 12 years ago and moved to New York City in 2013. He has toured all over the country and has performed in comedy festivals like the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, and SF Sketchfest, and has been featured on The Chive, College Humor, and Time Out New York. This August he is making his Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut with his first solo show “My Grandpa’s Grandpa’s Dad”.

Jackknife Comedy Records is a record label offshoot of the popular long-running New York comedy show Jackknife Comedy, now in its ninth year. Jackknife Comedy Records has released full length comedy albums from Detroit’s Samantha Rager, Memphis’ Charlie Vergos, and Brooklyn’s own Gideon Hambright.

Patrick Hastie
Patrick Hastie Comedy
patrickhastiecomedy@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Comedian Patrick Hastie’s Debut Album “I Will Fight All Of You” Out July 20th, 2023 on Jackknife Comedy Records

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more