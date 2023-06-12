Comedian Patrick Hastie’s Debut Album “I Will Fight All Of You” Out July 20th, 2023 on Jackknife Comedy Records
The Brooklyn comedian's debut album will be available for streaming and digital download on all major platforms starting July 20th, 2023.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackknife Comedy Records is proud to announce the release of Patrick Hastie’s debut comedy album I Will Fight All Of You.
Recorded live at The Independent Comedy Club in Hamtramck, Michigan, I Will Fight All Of You combines Hastie’s blend of frenetic storytelling, relatability, and quick wit, which he cultivated over the past decade in some of the best comedy rooms in New York City. The album is 24 tracks of unforgettable stories of growing up on a small farm in Iowa, navigating the complexities of family, some NSFW personal anecdotes, and the comedic reality of living in New York City. This is a debut album that truly delivers on the excitement and energy of the live comedy experience.
I Will Fight All Of You is available for pre-order now, and will be available for streaming and digital download on all major platforms starting July 20th, 2023. Comedy enthusiasts and fans alike are urged to mark their calendars so they can go on this journey and learn way too much about a farm boy from Iowa.
Raised in Southwest Iowa, Patrick Hastie started his stand-up career in Des Moines 12 years ago and moved to New York City in 2013. He has toured all over the country and has performed in comedy festivals like the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, the Brooklyn Comedy Festival, and SF Sketchfest, and has been featured on The Chive, College Humor, and Time Out New York. This August he is making his Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut with his first solo show “My Grandpa’s Grandpa’s Dad”.
Jackknife Comedy Records is a record label offshoot of the popular long-running New York comedy show Jackknife Comedy, now in its ninth year. Jackknife Comedy Records has released full length comedy albums from Detroit’s Samantha Rager, Memphis’ Charlie Vergos, and Brooklyn’s own Gideon Hambright.
