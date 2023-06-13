Blink Ops Announced as Launch Partner for Wiz Integration (WIN)
Technology Partnership Enables Mutual Customers to Reduce Cloud Risk by Automating Cybersecurity Workflows using Generative AI
We’re Wiz super users at Blink, and so we’re proud to continue making the same powerful Wiz workflows we use internally available for mutual customers around the world.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blink Ops, creator of Blink Copilot for security workflow automation, today announces its partnership with leading cloud security provider Wiz as the company unveils Wiz Integration (WIN). Blink was hand selected as a launch partner, and brings the power of Blink Copilot generative AI to WIN, so that customers can seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing workflows.
— Gil Barak, CEO, Blink Ops
WIN enables Wiz and Blink Copilot to share prioritized security findings with context including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues, and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:
- Create new workflows for Wiz using simple text prompts
- Rapidly integrate third-party tools into Wiz workflows
- Automate incident response across all your security tools
- Shift-left security workflows by sharing self-service portals
The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.
“Starting today, Wiz customers can prompt Blink Copilot generative AI to automate security workflows using a simple text phrase,” says Blink co-founder and CEO, Gil Barak. “We’re Wiz super users at Blink, and so we’re proud to continue making the same powerful Wiz workflows we use internally available for mutual customers around the world.”
"A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency," said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management, Wiz. "That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like Blink Ops are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have Blink Ops on board for this launch.”
WIN is designed to enable a cloud security operating model where security and cloud teams work collaboratively to understand and control risks across their CI/CD pipeline. Wiz is setting the industry standard in integrated solution strategy to maximize operational capabilities of organizations with partners like Blink in WIN.
About Blink Ops
Blink Ops, Inc. was founded in 2021 by a team of serial entrepreneurs on a mission to modernize security and platform operations using no-code automation. Headquartered in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Blink is a global team with cybersecurity experts and technology professionals from around the world.
Blink is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Entrée Capital, Hetz Ventures, INT3, and a group of highly successful serial entrepreneurs and individual investors.
