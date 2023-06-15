On Family, Dreams, Hope, and Love: A Journalist’s Story
An inspiring read on marriage and the career of a columnist from a news daily in the Philippines.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Myrna Lou Jastra writes an evocative biographical book and period piece set post-war of the Philippines in the mid-1900s. “When Writing Morphs into a Lifetime: A Novel” highlights the author’s experiences in scholastic work and her profession as a journalist. The book also narrates Jastra’s love story with her husband, an editor of his school’s publication, and how they moved to the United States with their three young children to pursue higher education goals.
Jastra holds two Bachelor’s degrees from the University of the Philippines in Foreign Service and Political Science. She later sought graduate studies with her husband from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA. Her husband worked as an administrative assistant for the same school’s School of Medicine, while she worked as a managing editor of an academic journal at the university’s main campus.
“When Writing Morphs into a Lifetime: A Novel” tells how the author met her husband and illustrates how pursuing more educational goals directed her to continue her passion for writing, which she continues to do up to this date. For over six decades, she has served as a columnist for two community weeklies and authored three books.
“Writing is what drives our protagonist Lou and her life’s passion. She is enthralled by writing, and seeing her career in the field grow in the backdrop of the Philippines in the 1950s with mentions to real-life events (and even characters!), is fascinating. The importance of writing and literature is integral in Lou’s life, and how it shapes and helps her career, spanning decades, and her life and relationships; it is an inspiring tale,” writes Manik Chaturmutha for the Pacific Book Review.
In this day and age, where an endearing love story seems to be sacrificed in the name of a flourishing career, Jastra is living proof that anyone can enjoy the best of both worlds. Get to know more about the author on her website at www.authormyrnaloujastra.com and immerse in the delight of “When Writing Morphs into a Lifetime: A Novel,” available on Amazon and other online bookstores.
