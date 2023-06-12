Grants for Conservation, Education, and Recreation Awarded to 19 Projects in Maryland State Parks

June 12, 2023

Supporters Provide ‘Small Grants, Big Impact’

Patapsco Valley State Park received a ‘Small Grant, Big Impact’ award from Friends of Maryland State Parks to pay for fishing kits at three locations in the park. These kits will provide all of the basic equipment to catch fish at the park.

The Friends of Maryland State Parks Foundation recently awarded 19 grants totaling $31,280 to Maryland State Parks statewide, through the organization’s “Small Grants, Big Impact” initiative. These funds will provide resources to parks throughout the state for fishing education, bike repair stands, reforestation, and the purchase of kayaks and paddle boards.

“We value our partnership with the Friends of Maryland State Parks and their contributors as it allows us to support and maintain several community-based programs,” said Maryland Park Service Acting Superintendent Ranger Angela Crenshaw. “As the name of this program states, these small grants provide an opportunity for our staff to develop additional projects that have a big impact on the services we provide.”

Through its Small Grants program, begun in 2020, the nonprofit provides $2,000 grants to state parks to help them achieve their mission to provide for wise stewardship and enjoyment of Maryland’s public lands.

In addition to individual projects at 15 different parks, the program is also providing funds for additional Spanish language resources, materials, and giveaway items to engage visitors in educational efforts, promote a sense of ownership among guests, and create awareness of the resources Maryland State Parks have to share.

“Our state parks are being used more than ever, with more than 20 million annual visitors,” said Friends of Maryland State Parks Board President Chuck Hecker. “It is important for us to give back to keep our parks vital for this and future generations.”

Major contributors to the grant program in 2023 were the Live.Give.Run Foundation (Charm City Run), Mary Jean and Oliver Travers Foundation, David and Barbara B. Hirschhorn Foundation, along with more than 100 other contributors.

The full list of grants is available on the Friends of Maryland State Parks website.