A Beautiful Biography on Winning at Life and Love
Professional journalist publishes her biographical book.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Myrna Lou Jastra writes “When Writing Morphs into a Lifetime: A Novel,” a biographical book recounting her journey as a writer and journalist and how it led her to meet her husband and move to the United States with their three young children.
The novel begins with Jastra's experiences in academic work and later as a news reporter on the beat for the Manila Bulletin, a news daily in the Philippines. She writes about how she met her husband, also a writer at the time, as an editor of his school's publication and how he wrote to her as a college student requesting contributions from her without them ever having met. The book also details how Jastra and her husband moved to the United States to pursue higher education and how they both worked for their graduate degrees at the University of Southern California while raising children.
Throughout the book, Jastra emphasizes her passion for writing and how it has shaped her life. She has served as a columnist for two community weeklies for over six decades and has authored three books. Despite her many achievements, the author humbly notes that she did not keep opinions or commentaries from those who volunteered to write reviews of her books.
In an excerpt from the novel, Jastra writes as she saw her husband who said, "When I saw you the first time, I waited before I could approach you. You looked happy with your college group. I had known you were not going out with anyone. Knowing that you didn't have a steady as a source of comfort for me. I looked at you physically from a distance. This is the closest we've been since. I won't even say it was love at first sight. It was the other way around. Subtle attraction from a distance?"
"When Writing Morphs into a Lifetime: A Novel" is a heartfelt memoir that chronicles Jastra's life as a writer and journalist and how it has shaped her personal and professional journey. It is a must-read for anyone interested in the life of a successful writer and for those who seek inspiration in pursuing their passions.
Get to know more about author Myrna Lou Jastra on her website at www.myrnaloujastra.com and be inspired by her beautiful life story in “When Writing Morphs into a Lifetime: A Novel,” available on Amazon and across other major online platforms.
