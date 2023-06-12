Analytical AI Awarded SBIR for Foreign Object Debris Detection
Analytical AI works with AFWERX to make airfields saferBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytical AI announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II SBIR in the amount of $1.25 million focused on the research, development, and deployment of an AI enabled foreign object debris detection system on airfields to investigate its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now from November 2022, Analytical AI has started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.
About Analytical AI
Analytical AI’s goal is to make the world a safer place. Founded in 2018, Analytical AI’s multi-disciplinary team has been at the forefront of developing Artificial Intelligence solutions for security screening. Analytical AI graduated the rigorous NSIN EDI Propel Cohort for mentoring and training young HUBZone companies to work with the DoD. Analytical AI is led by two of the co-founders Mark Froehlich, CEO, and Thomas Anthony, CIO.
About AFRL
Sole organization leading the planning & execution of USAF & USSF science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.
About AFWERX
AFWERX is an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate that connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent while expanding technology, talent and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.
Additional information is available at: www.afwerx.com/.
About AFVentures
AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.
