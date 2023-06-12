The Iron Dome Pizza Oven Company Unveils a Revolutionary Portable High Temp Pizza Oven Taking Pizza to New Heights
Reston, VA, June 1st ,2022 - The Iron Dome Pizza Oven Company proudly announces the release of the Iron Dome Pizza Oven, cutting-edge cookware designed to transform the way you make pizza at home.
The Iron Dome Pizza Oven is a game-changing portable pizza oven that employs two independent heat sources - a bottom baking steel and a steel plate inside a thermally baffled carbon steel dome - to ensure quick, evenly cooked pizza every time. This groundbreaking oven promises to deliver restaurant-quality pizza in the comfort of your own kitchen quicker than cooking a frozen pizza. Pizzas are quickly baked at over 800F in 2 minutes on your stovetop!
Compatible with gas stoves, many electric burners, and a variety of outdoor cooking setups like charcoal grills and campfires, the Iron Dome Pizza Oven is perfect for pizza enthusiasts, culinary adventurers, and professional chefs alike. The oven's versatile design makes it easy to enjoy gourmet pizza, no matter the setting.
Mike Pilon, Founder of The Iron Dome Pizza Oven Company, says, "I am thrilled to introduce the Iron Dome Pizza Oven to the market. I have always been somewhat of an amateur cook and in search of a way to produce Neapolitan style pizzas quickly and without the hassles and costs associated with conventional pizza ovens. My goal was to create a product that makes the art of pizza-making accessible to everyone, and I believe the Iron Dome does just that. Now, everyone can enjoy the thrill of crafting restaurant-quality pizza at home."
In addition to its exceptional pizza-making capabilities, the Iron Dome Pizza Oven is perfect for cooking a variety of dishes, such as steaks, seafood, and baked goods. Its unique compatibility with a 12-inch cast iron skillet further expands its potential for culinary creativity.
The Iron Dome Pizza Oven is available at https://www.irondomepizzaoven.com and Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1449350194/iron-dome-pizza-oven-stovetop-900f-for-2. For more information on the product, cooking demonstrations, and recipe inspiration, visit https://www.irondomepizzaoven.com
About The Iron Dome Pizza Dome
The Iron Dome Pizza Oven was founded by Michael Pilon, a guy who simply wanted to cook high quality pizzas without the hassles and costs associated with traditional pizza ovens or the expense of buying from local artisan pizza joints. For more information visit https://www.irondomepizzaoven.com or email mike@irondomepizzaoven.com
Michael Pilon
Iron Dome Pizza Oven Company
mike@irondomepizzaoven.com
Iron Dome Pizza Oven Demonstration