DNREC Advises Better Air Quality is Back in Delaware

Public Reminded to be Vigilant During State’s ‘Ozone Season’

While the air quality has improved in Delaware, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control advises residents and visitors that the state is currently amidst the ozone season. They should continue to be vigilant about poor air quality and its impacts on their health and safety every day.

Wildfires in Quebec emitted particulate matter into the atmosphere making the air unhealthy — and at times hazardous — to breathe in Delaware, triggering DNREC last week to issue back-to-back Code Red Action Days. Today’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reading shows Delaware as yellow for particulate matter signifying air quality remains a moderate concern in the state.

While the looming haze and unhealthy air of last week may have dissipated for now, DNREC monitoring for air quality continues. Because with a change in meteorological conditions and dozens of wildfires still burning throughout Canada, the poor air quality for particulate matter could return, carried down the East Coast and into Delaware by prevailing winds.

“We are forcibly coming to terms with the many faces of climate change in Delaware,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The Code Red Action Days for particulate matter is a telltale indication of it. The Canadian wildfires dispersed particulate matter in the some of the highest amounts recorded. The smoke was carried by winds and affected air quality many hundreds of miles away. Which is why we as a country, and as global citizens, must continue to monitor, to prepare, to adapt, but also take action to address the impacts of climate change for protecting the health of people in Delaware and the planet.”

With warmer summer weather ahead and little rain in the forecast after almost a month of negligible precipitation, most of Delaware’s attention to air quality now reverts to the state’s ozone season (May 1-Sept. 30). “Bad ozone” can hover in the state and contribute to existing health conditions in sensitive groups, particularly children, older adults and people respiratory or cardiovascular problems.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s mantra for ozone is “Good up high, bad nearby” – “nearby” meaning the ground-level ozone known as the troposphere. It’s “bad” ozone” to be aware of in Delaware, the country’s lowest-lying state, where the transportation sector currently is the largest single cause of air pollution.

This kind of ozone pollution is formed from a chemical reaction in the lower atmosphere on hot, still, sunny days. DNREC Division of Air Quality has found ozone pollution levels in Delaware – comprising the air pollutants that contribute most to ozone formation, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) – comes from in-state sources and blow in from upwind cities and states. But ozone pollution doesn’t discriminate on where it ends up, and Delaware must always be on the alert for this unhealthy intrusion.

Today’s AQI for ozone shows levels in the 40s indicated by a green color code, meaning good air quality. DNREC advises that the public continue to check the state’s air quality report in the coming days, specifically by signing up to receive air quality alerts at de.gov/aqi and via accessing real-time data and interactive maps on current conditions at EPA’s airnow.gov.

