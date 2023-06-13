Cority Named Market Leader in Sustainability Software Customer Success Report for Second Consecutive Year
High ratings from customers help secure top honor in the spring edition of FeaturedCustomers reportTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software provider Cority has for the second consecutive year been named a Market Leader, the highest of three award levels, in the Corporate Sustainability Software category of the most recent Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers. In 2022, FeaturedCustomers recognized Cority as a Market Leader in both the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Management Software category in their Summer Customer Success Report and Corporate Sustainability Software leader in their Spring Customer Success Report.
Featured Customers is the leading customer reference platform for B2B business software and services, helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor-validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.
The Customer Success Spring 2023 ranking is based on data from FeaturedCustomers’ customer reference platform, the competing organizations’ market presence, web presence, and social media presence as well as additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties. FeaturedCustomers’ ranking engine applies an algorithm to all data collected and calculates final Customer Success Report rankings.
The report highlights the Market Leaders, who’s ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence sets them apart from others, regardless of their company size.
"We are thrilled and honored to once again be recognized as a Market Leader in the Corporate Sustainability Software category by FeaturedCustomers," said Simona Barcau, vice president of customer success at Cority. "We pride ourselves on providing innovative enterprise software solutions that enable organizations to measure, manage, and report on sustainability information and performance. Being among the select few companies to receive this recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value and customer success. We extend our gratitude to our valued customers for their trust and partnership, as well as to FeaturedCustomers for their comprehensive evaluation process."
Today’s organizations face increased pressure from financial markets, regulators, employees, and society at large to reduce their energy and sustainability footprint. As a result, companies are actively seeking tools to measure, evaluate, and manage their sustainability performance including systems to manage data and track goal attainment while providing the fastest speed-to-value for their investment and reducing both human effort and margin for error. Cority’s Sustainability Performance solution is designed to meet these demands, enabling organizations to successfully manage and measure their sustainability initiatives, aggregate data across the enterprise, track progress toward set goals and ultimately enhance sustainability outcomes. Moreover, the solution enables the creation of transparent, accurate reports for both internal and external stakeholders, empowering companies to make responsible and informed decisions based on high-quality data.
Tim Friday, Environmental Superintendent at Stolt-Neilson Limited, shares his experience with Cority’s Solution, highlighting the tangible benefits it brings to the operations. He explains, “The data was easily and quickly exported from our existing system and imported into the Cority software. Now, all terminal activity is autoloaded into Excel and then uploaded to Emissions Inventory, saving us a considerable amount of time and effort for data that was previously entered manually. For a facility like ours with a large number of emission points, a diverse chemical inventory, and a high activity level, tracking site-wide emissions, including HAPs (Hazardous Air Pollutants) and combustion emissions for our Cap & Trade reports, is a massive effort, and Cority’s Emissions Inventory provides those calculations with the click of a button.”
View the full 2023 report, including Cority’s profile, at: https://cdn.featuredcustomers.com/customer_success_report/FC-CUSTOMER-SUCCESS-REPORT-SPRING-2023-CORPORATE-SUSTAINABILITY.pdf.
Meredith Schweitzer
66&Co
+1 347-698-9196
email us here