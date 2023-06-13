Members Only Health Appoints Dr. Faisal Lalani, MD, and Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD as Medical Directors
Members Only Health looks forward to Unlocking the Ultimate Concierge Healthcare Experience for individuals and companiesBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Members Only Health, a global concierge healthcare firm is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Faisal Lalani, MD, and Dr. Nadiv Samimi, MD as Co-Medical Directors. Their combined expertise and commitment to patient care will strengthen the MOH mission to provide Unparalleled at-home care, Tailored for the patient: Unlocking the Ultimate Concierge Healthcare Experience for individuals and companies.
Dr. Faisal Lalani, a distinguished double-board-certified physician specializing in pain medicine, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. With a background in internal medicine and anesthesiology, Dr. Lalani's expertise in regional anesthesia, critical care medicine, and pain medicine positions him as a leader in the field. Notably, he has conducted groundbreaking research on the use of ultrasound for the treatment and prevention of intra and postoperative pain. He went on to complete a residency in anesthesiology at the University of Southern California and a Fellowship at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Lalani's firm belief in the untapped potential of ultrasound as a precise, radiation-free modality for pain treatment has made him a respected advocate for its integration into clinical practices.
Dr. Nadiv Samimi is a dedicated board-certified physician that brings his passion for understanding and treating pain to his role as Co-Medical Director. Having completed his residency at the University of Southern California (USC), Dr. Samimi gained extensive exposure to a diverse patient population and a wide range of pathologies. His subsequent training at Cedars-Sinai Hospital further honed his expertise in anesthesiology and provided comprehensive knowledge of procedures and medications. Throughout his career, Dr. Samimi has emphasized the importance of active listening and building trust between doctor and patient to successfully treat them. Dr. Samimi specializes in multi-disciplinary pain management plans that incorporate modern treatments such as ketamine infusion therapy, PRP injections, and stem cell therapy.
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Faisal Lalani and Dr. Nadiv Samimi as Co-Medical Directors of Members Only Health," said Nicholas Argento, CEO of Members Only Health. "Their extensive knowledge, innovative approaches, and dedication to patient care align perfectly with our commitment to provide the ultimate concierge experience. With their leadership, we are confident we can break down medical barriers and overcome the lack of communication in the healthcare space." Dr. Lalani and Dr. Samimi will collaborate closely to develop and implement non-traditional wellness approaches, and patient-centric longevity strategies. Their combined expertise and dedication will guide Members Only Health in delivering high-quality care and ensuring positive outcomes for all clients. Dr. Lalani and Dr. Samimi will also have a team of MD’s, PA’s along with Mental Health Providers that they can rely on for support throughout the US and our International Population.
About Members Only Health: Members Only Health is a full-service concierge healthcare company that specializes in bringing the best preventative medicine into your living room. From in-home IVs to complex house calls, we offer a wide range of solutions for every aspect of your personal or corporate care. Everything is individually tailored and executed at the highest level, including seamless access to our team.
