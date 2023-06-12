IAM holds food sector exchange meetings for building a joint food safety system

MACAU, June 12 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continues to step up communication and exchange of views with the food sector. On the occasion of the World Food Safety Day, IAM held two exchange meetings for the local food sector on 12 June, inviting more than 320 representatives from the local hospitality sector, food and beverage sector, chambers of commerce of food import suppliers and relevant sectors to attend. During the meetings, attendants exchanged views on topics such as effective implementation of guidelines on food safety operation and prevention of foodborne diseases, so as to promote the improvement of the internal food safety management system in the sector, and to jointly maintain the image of Macao as a “Creative City of Gastronomy”.

The “Sector Exchange Meeting on Food Safety” held in the morning of 12 June invited representatives of small and medium-sized food and beverage businesses and specialty restaurants, Ou Mun Peng Sek Sao Son Ip Seong Wui (“Macao Commerce Association of Cookies Souvenir Sector”), The Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District, The Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District, The Industry and Commerce Association of Macau ZAPE and The Industry and Commerce Federation of Islands of Macao to attend. The meeting analysed and summarised the potential dangers of food safety and hygiene found by IAM during the inspections and visits earlier, and reminded the sector to make food safety arrangements before the peak consumption season during the summer holiday, and not to neglect food safety and environmental hygiene due to the increase in customer flow. The businesses were urged to carry out regular inspection and correction of their employees’ hygienic habits and operating procedures to ensure production quality and food safety.

The “Experience Exchange Meeting on Food Safety Management in Hospitality Sector” held in the afternoon of the same day invited the food and beverage management personnel of the local hospitality sector including the six major leisure resorts, and representatives from Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association and suppliers to attend. During the meeting, attendants exchanged views on issues such as their internal corporate food safety management systems, logistics safety of supply chains, and prevention of foodborne diseases. Through sector exchange activities, cooperation among enterprises in various parts of food supply chains is promoted, enabling them to give full play to their complementary advantages, jointly ensure the safe and effective operation of the food and beverage supply system, and contribute to the development of Macao as a “Creative City of Gastronomy”.

As the food sector is an important stakeholder in food safety work, IAM continues to improve food safety monitoring and provide various educational training and technical support to members of the sector, working with them to build a better and safer food safety management system to further enhance the food safety level in Macao.