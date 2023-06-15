Rigaku Semiconductor Forum 2023 to Address Challenges in the Semiconductor Industry

Rigaku Semiconductor Forum 2023 is a free to attend event to be held from June 20-21 in Frankfurt focussing on solutions for Semicon manufacturing and research.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rigaku is excited to be hosting the inaugural Rigaku Semiconductor Forum, a free hybrid event that will be held from June 20-21, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany and online. Designed for semiconductor professionals, experts, researchers, and enthusiasts, this event brings together key industry influencers who will share their expertise, experience and outlook for the future, with emphasis on techniques and solutions for semiconductor manufacturing and research.

For those able to attend in person, the venue will be the Mercure Neu-Isenburg Hotel near Frankfurt, Germany. For those not able to make it to Frankfurt, online attendance will be available via Zoom. The hybrid nature of this event will maximize access for scientists, engineers, and users of semiconductor metrology, who will be able to come together to learn from experts, as well as to steer the industry by influencing the development of more efficient solutions.
The speaker line-up includes:

• Dr. Kiyoshi Ogata - Rigaku Corporation - Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager X-ray Instruments Division and Semiconductor Metrology Division 
• Laith Altimime - SEMI Europe - President
• Dr. Paul Van Der Heide - IMEC - Director of Materials and Component Analysis (MCA)
• Dr. Andrea Severino - ST Catania R&D ST Microelectronics - Technical Team Manager presso STMicroelectronics
• Dr. Alessandra Alberti - National Research Council of Italy (CNR) - Senior Researcher
• Dr. Abner Bello - Corning Incorporated - Manager, Specialty Measurements 
• Boris Metodiev - TechInsights - Associate Director
• Dr. Jean Fompeyrine – Lumiphase Corporation - Co-founder
• Dr. David Rogers – Nanovation

If you are involved in the semiconductor industry at any stage of the supply chain, from R&D to materials supply through to device manufacture and QA/QC, this event is for you. It provides an opportunity to expand your knowledge, network, and learn about the latest trends and developments in the semiconductor industry, as well as providing input into the future of the industry.

For more details and to register, please visit rigaku.com/events/semiforum

Dr. Cameron Chai
Rigaku Corporation
+61 417 671 980
Since its inception in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Today, with hundreds of major innovations to their credit, the Rigaku Group of Companies are world leaders in the fields of X-ray diffraction (XRD), thin film analysis (XRF, XRD and XRR), X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (TXRF, EDXRF and WDXRF), small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), protein and small molecule crystallography (X-ray and electron diffraction), Raman spectroscopy, X-ray sources and optics, semiconductor metrology (TXRF, XRF, XRD and XRR), computed tomography and medical imaging, non-destructive testing, and thermal analysis. With Rigaku's vast understanding of X-ray physics and complementary technologies as a foundation, the company and its employees are dedicated to developing instrumentation for cutting-edge research and routine analysis. Through their global sales and service network, they supply universities, industry, and government labs with the ultimate in customer-focused integrated solutions. Their broad product portfolio caters to a wide variety of disciplines, including structural biology, chemical crystallography, pharmaceuticals, medical research, nanoengineering research, materials analysis, mining and minerals, cement, petrochemicals, polymers, electronics, semiconductors, quality assurance and much more.

www.rigaku.com

