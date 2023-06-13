Maestro All-In-One PMS to Showcase an Array of NEW Solutions & Enhancements at HITEC Toronto
A platinum sponsor of the event, Maestro PMS will unveil Maestro Touch and Maestro SGI; Visit Booth 1225 June 27 to 29 at HITEC
People attending HITEC will be able to see the newest technology innovations from Maestro, which we always keep current and evolving. ”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This month at HITEC® Toronto, Maestro PMS will showcase the latest enhancements to its popular Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. From mobile apps and mobile guest messaging to itinerary building and kiosk check in, the industry’s preferred provider of PMS solutions will display an array of NEW software tools and technologies in Booth 1225 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre June 27 to 29.
— Warren Dehan
“Maestro has been developing innovative hotel software for more than 45 years,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro president. “Our mature, stable, and proven solutions feature exactly what today’s hotel operators are looking for — advanced, flexible technology backed by unrivaled dedication to customer service. People attending HITEC will be able to see the newest technology innovations from Maestro, which we always keep current and evolving. All modules are geared to help independent operators centralize operations on a single platform and database, generate more revenue and discover new revenue streams while creating an efficient and productive working environment that maximizes staff efficiencies.”
Maestro PMS is intuitive, easy to use, widely adaptable and offers flexible training. Software is continually enhanced with FREE upgrades to new versions. More still, the solution’s Web Browser and Mobile PMS Suite offers flexible deployment options, including on-premises, self-hosted, or in your own private cloud, as well as a fully managed and dedicated cloud hosted offering that rivals its competitors’ SaaS model offerings. All deployments support a safe and secure digital guest experience with the latest mobile, contactless, and web-based technologies including extensive integration and API libraries to offer more in the Maestro ecosystem.
“Maestro’s Web browser-based systems give operators the freedom to control their properties from anywhere and use a variety of devices — something that has become a necessity due to limitations on available labor and the growing need for operational flexibility,” Dehan said. “With interdepartmental and cross property staff communications capabilities and guest mobile self-serve tools, we have the right suite of tools to improve efficiency and agility. We encourage all independent operators to stop by Booth 1225 while at the show, get a barista-served coffee on us, and have a chat with me and our team.”
NEW Cutting-Edge, Sophisticated Solution
Updates are a routine part of Maestro’s innovation strategy. Improving ease-of-use is crucial to daily operations, and simplifying onboarding ensures that employees can continue offering the highest level of service to guests. NEW this year, Maestro will unveil an innovative “Touch” interface that is available across any device equipped with a touch screen, including mobile devices, tablets, laptops, and more. This exciting new development is set to revolutionize the user experience at the front desk, particularly for new and seasonal staff. Maestro Touch will offer a simple and intuitive front end that will require almost no training to use. With this new product addition to its PMS suite, Maestro is breaking new ground in the hospitality industry, providing a cutting-edge and sophisticated solution that delivers unparalleled ease of use and a seamless user experience.
Also, at HITEC Toronto, attendees will see:
⮚ An all-encompassing single guest itinerary that is updated in real-time presenting the guest with everything they’ve booked on property — including spa trips, dining opportunities, and golf outings — all part of a fluid booking journey which the guest can get updated anytime via email or SMS.
⮚ A check-in kiosk that enables travelers to skip the front desk and choose their level of contactless experience from start to finish.
⮚ Two-way Guest Experience Management (GuestXMS) integrated to the core PMS that provides real-time communication between travelers and hotel operators. It also manages staff operations and communications through incident and task management via mobile devices and easy to action dashboards.
A refreshed UI with modern design, updated color palettes and dark mode to reduce eye fatigue.
Updated front desk, sales and catering, and maintenance plus access to better tools for managing housekeeping credits, tracking a unified Person Category count for single and multi-room reservations across all Maestro applications.
Improved E-Learning center allowing staff to self-learn with delivery of report cards, one-on-one tutorials, and in application instant live chat to help assist hotel workers with any challenge.
Mobile-first layout to give users remote access to Maestro’s cloud-based tools (Mobile Reservations, Digital registration cards, Mobile check-in/out, Mobile key, Mobile 2-way messaging, and Contactless Payments) from any modern web browser.
NEW Open API’s & Integration Partners
To thrive in today’s technology-driven hospitality marketplace, hoteliers are aligning with Maestro PMS for its ability to continually develop new connections to 800+ impactful technologies via an open API (Application Programming Interface). Maestro’s open APIs help operators manage new partnerships as they emerge, naturally expanding their property’s capabilities to meet their guests’ needs. Newest integration partners that will be featured at the Maestro booth include: Anything Hotel Meta & Web Services, B4 Checkin Transform Online Payment Solution, Canary Technologies Digital Platform, and Zaplox Mobile Key Platform.
“Hospitality is built on partnerships, and Maestro PMS is continuing its commitment to supporting not only our independent hoteliers’ excellence through technology, communication, and innovation, but also industry-leading organizations such as HFTP (Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals) by once again sponsoring the industry’s premier technology event. There is no better time to be a Maestro PMS user. We can’t wait to see everyone and show them what’s NEW at Maestro.”
For more information on Maestro, visit www.maestropms.com.
# # #
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based
support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
Warren Dehan
Maestro PMS
+1 905-940-1923
email us here