Primeview USA, Blackdove partner-up for digital art 90-day challenge at InfoComm 2023

Primeview to showcase how they are transforming the visual experience at this year’s InfoComm with digital art

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview Global a leader in advanced video wall display and custom content creation solutions, has entered a global partnership with the US-based Blackdove to deliver seamless digital art experiences on Primeview’s 105-inch ultrawide signage displays. Integrating software and curated subscription-based art from Blackdove’ s digital art gallery and NFT (non-fungible token) platform, Primeview’s 21:9 solutions will provide a convenient way to showcase digital art, while not using the displays for applications like Microsoft Teams Rooms meetings.

The 105” displays are the ideal medium for art installations and the perfect addition to galleries, luxury residences and or spruced-up elevators. From landscape to portrait mode, the displays offer exceptional flexibility with 5K resolution.

Available and shipping today, Blackdove curation software can be bundled with Primeview 105”, All-in-One and fine-pitch LED signage to deliver the gallery’s vast library of digital art assets. To simplify deployment and market adoption, the solution will now be delivered as a subscription service with the first ninety days free.

“Primeview is delighted to partner with Blackdove as this partnership allows us to engage our partners with a benefit that is unique to any of the 105-inch displays on the market” said Shay Giuili, CEO of Primeview. “The ability to transform a display into digital canvases in spaces such as corporate lobbies or museums is something we think the public will have a very positive reaction to.”

“We are excited to partner with Primeview,” said Marc Billings, CEO of Blackdove. “Digital art is here to stay. Our goal and vision of making this medium affordable to the masses is now one step closer with this partnership. Effective immediately, we are now offering a 90-day digital art challenge where the subscription is free for three months when bundled with a Primeview 105-inch display.”

See how we are transforming the visual experience at Infocomm 2023 in Orlando, Florida, Booth #451 from June 14th to 16th.

About Primeview Global

For over 30 years, Primeview has brought extraordinary technology to life. From the first control room monitors we built in the early 90s to our nearly seamless LCD monitor arrays that revolutionized the broadcast industry, we have led the way and while doing so, have helped our partners create engaging, immersive experiences. From enterprise to hospitality, from mission-critical command centers to classrooms, and sports venues to houses of worship, our partners rely on the technology we offer to captivate audiences. In 2018, Primeview became a trendsetter in the direct-view LED industry by launching the world’s first all-in-one 16:9 FHD solution- FusionMAX. Through collaborative communication with our partners and evaluation of the environment, we have since expanded the FusionMAX lineup to include 32:9 aspect ratio, UHD, mobile, and outdoor solutions. Headquartered in the R&D capital of Israel, we strive to deliver quality, custom and durable products to customers globally. With Primeview’s expansion in the U.S., our nationwide showrooms and experience centers now demonstrate our ability to deploy one-of-a-kind designs for LED spectaculars. Working directly with developers, architects, designers, engineers, and consultants, Primeview also offers content creation services to provide a transformational turn-key LED experience. Leveraging our U.S. service and repair centers, we now offer industry leading warranty programs, support and service that give you peace of mind with Primeview. To learn more visit: https://primeviewglobal.com