Iveco Group: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 12th June 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 5th June 2023 to 9th June 2023 the following transactions:





Date Number of repurchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 5 June 2023 37,500 7.3939 277,272.30 6 June 2023 37,500 7.3139 274,271.88 7 June 2023 37,800 7.2892 275,529.87 8 June 2023 37,650 7.3277 275,886.75 9 June 2023 37,000 7.3222 270,922.27 Total 187,450 7.3293 1,373,883.07





An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company’s corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback .





Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Mob: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Mob: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com





