Spresso Announces Investment in Price Optimization Solution by Funds and Accounts Managed by BlackRock
A SaaS Solution That Leverages Machine Learning, Advanced Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence to Create Modern Pricing Strategies For Ecommerce RetailersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spresso, (“Spresso” or the “Company”), the pioneering technology company behind Price Optimization, a powerful generative pricing software solution, is the recipient of a strategic investment from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock. The investment will allow Spresso to accelerate its growth by bringing its solution to new geographies and business verticals.
Spresso’s innovative generative pricing product, Price Optimization, is a SaaS solution that leverages machine learning, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to create data-driven pricing strategies for ecommerce businesses. The solution is designed to help businesses increase revenue, improve profitability, and gain a competitive edge. Spresso’s Price Optimization is unlike other pricing products as it uses proprietary AI to optimize customer traffic across multiple price points in real-time.
Benefits of Spresso’s Price Optimization solution include:
• Increased revenue: Spresso’s solution can help increase revenue by optimizing pricing strategies.
• Improved profitability: Spresso’s solution can improve profitability by increasing margin at the SKU-level
• Gain a competitive edge: Generative pricing can help businesses gain a competitive edge by enabling them to price their products more effectively than their competitors.
“We are thrilled to partner with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock,” said Jared Yaman, CEO of Spresso. “Their investment will help us accelerate growth and bring our Price Optimization solution to a wide array of ecommerce businesses across the world. We believe generative pricing is the future of pricing strategy and we are committed to arming pricing professionals with the most powerful tools technology can provide.”
“We are pleased to invest in Spresso,” said John Doyle of BlackRock. “The company is a leading provider of generative pricing technology, and we believe that their solution has the potential to significantly impact the way retailers price their products. We look forward to helping Spresso bring generative pricing technology to the market at scale.”
About Spresso
Spresso is the New York-based technology company behind Price Optimization. The Company is a leading provider of generative pricing software and is comprised of a team of technology and data operators with a passion for retail. The Company’s platform leverages machine learning, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to create better business outcomes for ecommerce customers. Spresso’s Price Optimization is a modular SaaS solution that is designed to help businesses increase revenue, improve profitability, and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit spresso.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
