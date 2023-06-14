3DContingency, LLC Launches 3DTeleprint.com & The Wingman Enabling Remote 3D Printing

3DTeleprint & Wingman

3DTeleprint.com Is A Revolutionary New 3D Printing Ecosystem, Empowering Remote 3D Printing for Individuals and Businesses.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3DContingency, LLC, a new startup focused on revolutionizing the 3D printing industry, announced the launch of its cutting-edge hardware and ecosystem. The platform, 3DTeleprint.com, along with their proprietary product, the Wingman, empowers individuals and businesses to access high-quality 3D printing services, from anywhere in the world, utilizing the latest technology and hardware.

The platform connects clients who need 3D printing services with a network of 3D printing service providers essentially creating a streaming service. While the opportunities are endless, the website currently caters to three types of users; 3D printer owners, 3D designers and individuals looking for an item or object they may need.

3D printer owners can make money by making their printer publicly visible through the use of the Wingman. The addition of the Wingman allows owners to accept print requests from users anywhere in the world for a fee. Owners can set the price per print and delivery options.

3D designers have the ability to upload their designs to the 3DTeleprint ecosystem. Designs can be ordered and sent to a Wingman for printing, creating a revenue stream for designers while protecting their intellectual property. Designers can continue to own their design, making it available to an unlimited number of users.

Need a part or product that can’t be found anywhere, or can’t get delivered for weeks or even months? 3DTeleprint and the Wingman allow individuals, hobbyists and even companies to find a print design they may need or want, upload that part to 3DTeleprint.com, send it to a Wingman-connected 3D printer and receive the item quickly.

"We're excited to launch 3DTeleprint.com & the Wingman. Together, the platform offers a convenient, affordable and lucrative way for individuals and businesses to access high-quality 3D printing services while also allowing those services to be shared internally," said Haas Damon, founder and partner of 3DTeleprint.com. "Our platform empowers anyone, regardless of their location or access to equipment, to create, design, earn and order anything available on our ecosystem. Our designers and operators earn money while fulfilling these requests using the latest hardware, technology and materials."

The platform offers a range of services to clients, including 3D printing, design, IP protection, scanning, and post-processing. It can be used by a variety of industries, including product design, prototyping, engineering, architecture, education, and healthcare though the platform is ideal for individual users as well.

"We're thrilled to bring this revolutionary hardware and platform design to market and help shape the future of 3D printing," said Haas Damon. "Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service to our users and clients, expanding the possibilities of this incredible technology."

3DTeleprint.com is now available. For more information about the platform, or to open a 3D printing account, visit www.3DTeleprint.com.