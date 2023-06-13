Stepico Introduces Discovery Game Powered by Unreal Engine
A European game development company starts developing a new game using Unreal Engine technology.
Stepico is opening up new horizons in gaming. We are announcing the start of development for our new game Discovery which represents our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for players.”LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stepico Games, a game development company known for its titles like Guild of Guardians, Nile Valley, Fishing Rival, and BigFoot, has recently announced the kick-off of the development of a new game for PC and consoles, Discovery. This project promises to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, captivating players around the world.
— Nikola Pisetskyi, CEO at Stepico
The game is an immersive sci-fi first-person shooter with cinematic experience. Leveraging the power of Unreal Engine, Stepico is dedicated to creating an extraordinary experience that will push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.
Key Features of the Upcoming Game:
1. Immersive Gameplay: The new game is a thrilling road movie that will keep players on the edge of their seats from start to finish, taking them on an exhilarating ride. Discovery offers a unique blend of action, strategy, and exploration that will certainly hit the spot.
2. Visually Stunning Environments: Players will immerse themselves in a breathtakingly detailed environment of a distant planet Rogax with its otherworldly flora and fauna. Realistic visuals, thanks to cutting-edge graphics technology, will bring the game's universe to life, ensuring a visually captivating experience.
3. Compelling Narrative: Players will play as Lt. Stepman, a former military engineer, now actively engaged in smuggling goods. They will embark on a journey that will challenge their skills, emotions, and imagination as they unravel the mysteries of the planet Rogax and the ones who live there.
Stepico has assembled a talented team of experienced developers, artists, and designers to bring this ambitious project to life. With a proven track record of delivering first-class casual and mid-core games, the company is committed to raising the bar, with Discovery being their biggest Unreal project created from A to Z.
"We are thrilled to announce the start of development for our upcoming game. Building upon our past successes, we are opening up new horizons in gaming. This project represents our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for players worldwide," said Nikola Pisetskyi, CEO at Stepico.
“We were inspired by amazing titles like Halo, The Last of Us, and Dishonored,” said Roman Yermakov, Art Director of the Discovery project at Stepico, “Stepico is eager to share more details about the game in the coming months. In fact, we will show the first gameplay sneak peek by the end of the year! Stay tuned to our official website, social media channels, and Behance.”
About Stepico Games
Stepico is a game development company comprising over 200 professionals specializing in creating games for PC, mobile, and consoles. With a comprehensive range of services, Stepico offers full-cycle game development, encompassing both technical aspects and art production. The game development company is known for its unique collaborations with big-league game distributors such as Immutable, DreamWorks, Gameloft, and Universal Studios.
Bohdan Sopotukh
Stepico
bohdan.sopotukh@stepico.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
Discovery - Official Reveal Teaser | Stepico Games