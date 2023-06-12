Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of scorching hot new books to read this summer

Jolly Roger by author Thomas Leveque The Raven Chronicles: Magic Scorned by Anthony D. Butler Making Mortgage Sense by Ron Culver

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jolly Roger weaves a thrilling and suspenseful mystery when a body is found wrapped in a Jolly Roger flag, prompting an investigation by a determined detective and the victim's undeterred family and friends in this enjoyable suspense by Thomas Leveque. Bishop Publishing, 979-8-9882786-2-7, 979-8-9882786-0-3

Saratoga Naturally, captures Saratoga's most beautiful parks & preserves by nature photographer Louis Valenti in this stunning coffee table book, Spa City Publishing 979-8-9854236-3-1, 979-8-9854236-2-4

In Supression by Craig S. Maltby, a professor finds himself embroiled in danger and corporate intrigue when a pharmaceutical company discovers his groundbreaking medical research in this taut, heart-pounding medical thriller - June 2023.

O'Toole by Florence D'Angelo tells the beautifully written story of an immigrant's quest for independence in 19th century ‎America and a woman torn between the love of two men in this epic period saga. Independent Thinking, 979-8985658217

The gifted sisters are back and in top form, in The Last Triceracorn (Book Two), the thrilling and highly anticipated sequel to the wildly popular YA fantasy adventure, The Last Triceracorn (Book One) by Vincent M. Miceli. M4 Publishing, 979-8986324821 and 979-8986324807.

Readers will love the second installment of The Raven Chronicles: Magic Scorned by Anthony Butler, a magical and epic fantasy adventure. KnightMajic Publishing, 979-8-9883348-0-4 - June 2023

Explore the wonderous beauty of butterflies. Wandering Wings by E. Michael Holy covers a twenty-five year period of studying butterfly populations at Rice Creek Field Station in Oswego, New York Rylink Publishing, 979-8-9883286-0-5,

The Vacant Seat and sequel, The Secret Heir by C.J. Toca, are paging-turning international thrillers brimming with royal intrigue and conspiracy, in this heart-pumping series. Saddle Ridge Publications, LLC, 979-8986899626, 979-8-9868996-0-2

Carmine Snyder writes a gripping and astute critical academic analysis, in Evangelical Agnosticism, taking both a philosophical and academic approach to its subject matter. Vopper Publishing, 9798218207458

Where Hast Thou Thy Poets Gone? showcases beautifully illustrated poetry in Abram Hollows' lovely poetry book that raises a poignant question to lovers of poetry everywhere. Mac Publishing, 9798218208707

In Mark of the Coven by Eileen Roof, a young mage sets off on an epic adventure to regain her freedom after she is marked by a terrifying vampyre clan in this exciting new YA fiction. Dark Shadow Press, 979-8988027904

In a tough high interest U.S. economy, readers will learn everything they need to know before financing a new home in Making Mortgage Sense by Ron Culver. An insightful, educational read. Aisa, LLC 979-8218205904

Miracle of Body Wisdom by Joseph Lauricella offers an inspirational approach to body wisdom through yoga and other wonderful techniques that help readers cope with feelings of anxiety, guilt, and over-thinking, that can cripple happiness and health. Wolf Spirit Publishing - 979-8-9882467-0-1, 979-8-9882467-1-8 - JUNE 2023

Two Way Street: An American Success Story by Eric Soda shares his inspiring story and inside tips on how to run and operate a successful business and how to achieve your dreams in this insightful part-memoir, self-help book.

The suspenseful werewolves and vampire saga continues in M.C. Ryder's pulsating novels, The Darkest Side of the Moon and the sequel, A Dance Between Light and Darkness. NEW: A Darker Demise, A compilation of short stories. M.E.C. Publishing, 979-8987074602, 979-8987074626, and 9798987074640

The Heart Runners, by Chuck Chan, an investigative reporter sets out to investigate a deadly robotic heart in this international thriller, Leadership Club Limited, 979-8-9877534-0-8

Dream Walk Live by Mac Harvey shares the inspirational story of a man from a small town with big dreams of achieving greatness. A testament of perseverance. Oceanfront Press, 979-8218176495

Duke Dupree weaves a searing 1950s crime thriller and murder mystery in the highly compelling Murder by Color, 978-1088137208

In May the Best Killer Win by Benjamin Kalb, two serial killers try to best each other for a million dollars, provided by an anonymous benefactor in this clever espionage thriller, winner takes all. Last Fifty Cents Publishing, 979-8-218-18548-0

Chaos in the Da Chi and Chaos in Da Chi 2, by Latisha Miller tell the story of six women who face the challenge of finding love in Chicago, in this delightfully cheeky urban tale. New Book Authors, 978-1088109670

After a skydiving jump leaves him injured and paralyzed from the neck down, Gary Pacelli recounts his survival against the odds in the true life memoir, Not My Time. From the Ashes Publishing, 979-8987835289 and 9798987835272.

Julie Regan Smith, releases her insightful memoir on Interior Design, Green is Not a Color! A Professional Chronicle to Interior Design Success. A wonderful and enjoyable read. Green Emerald Press, 979-8-218-16124-8

They met on Valentine's Day. BISIA & ISHAM: The Countess & the P.O.W. by award-winning journalist Toni Reavis tells the powerful real-life story of an escaped American P.O.W and a Polish countess who meet during WWII and marries after 11 days. Cleveland Circle Press, 979-8987108000, 9798987108017

An adorable and charming children's fiction, The Day I Lived Inside my Head by Ariel Fields explores how to face one's feelings and emotions. Lola Grey Publishing, 979-8987977903

In Giving Me Butterflies by Katie Marie , a young teacher rediscovers passion with her mysterious but cranky neighbor in this lovely and beautifully written slice-of-life contemporary novel. Midnight Moon Publishing, 979-821818138-3

Elevate Your Resume by Heather Michelle Harmon teaches how to effectively structure and organize a resume for career acceleration in this helpful guide. Global Window Publishing, 9798218158927

The Journey by Jess Sweeny spans decades in the author's historical memoir. An insightful snapshot of America's business industry. Acorn Hill Press, 979-8218140014

Allison Tinsley by Michael J. Molloy follows a widow who is reawakened by potential love after a series of traumatic events in this wonderful slice-of-life contemporary novel. MJM, 978-1088096710

Jolts, Synchronicities, Dream Catchers, and Milagros: A Memoir, Into the Fire of Original Experience by Dennis Swiftdeer Paige, challenges readers to "look beneath the surface". Dreaming Coyote Press, 979-8-218-15842-2

In Saving RJ Gates by Ranford Marcus, a talented athlete harbors a secret in this uplifting story about acceptance, June 2023

Eileen by Eileen Zwettler Harrington is a wonderful historical memoir set in Wisconsin spanning from the mid-1900s.