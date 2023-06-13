LIFECTYLE PARTNERS WITH HAYVN PAY TO LAUNCH CRYPTO PAYMENTS
The strategic partnership will allow clients to book luxury travel with cryptocurrency payments.HONG KONG, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeCtyle, a luxury travel platform specialising in private jet, yacht charter and premium bespoke travel, announces its strategic partnership with HAYVN Pay, the global leader in cryptocurrency payments. The collaboration provides a compliant and secure digital payment gateway facilitating on-demand air charter, yacht, and bespoke travel itineraries.
HAYVN Pay is a regulated financial network for digital currencies, with high levels of transparency, regulatory compliance, and security. Through this partnership, LifeCtyle will enable the growing number of Web3 and cryptocurrency users to safely pay for business and leisure travel solutions with digital currencies.
Colin Baker, Founder of LifeCtyle stated, “Guaranteed and near instantaneous payments allow LifeCtyle to facilitate last-minute charters and changes to itineraries, something which is very challenging using the traditional payment rails. Customers are rightfully focused on compliance and security considerations, which is why we are delighted to have partnered with HAYVN Pay who are providing our clients with the peace of mind that only a compliance-first, regulated payment gateway can offer.”
Christopher Flinos, Chief Executive Officer at HAYVN said, “Delivering a secure cryptocurrency payment solution for the luxury segment is a core deliverable for HAYVN Pay. I welcome LifeCtyle to the HAYVN Pay ecosystem, and look forward to providing its customers with a regulated, seamless crypto payment option.”
Through the launch of this exciting partnership, LifeCtyle continues to provide transparency, innovation, and enhanced security, setting a new standard in the Luxury Travel industry.
About LifeCtyle:
LifeCtyle offers premium, bespoke service delivering private jet, yacht charter and luxury travel solutions to clients globally. Operated by a passionate and highly experienced team of industry specialists, LifeCtyle leverages its network of leading travel partners to connect clients with the world’s finest planes, superyachts, and exclusive VIP experiences. Via a dedicated travel manager, the LifeCtyle team creates unique travel itineraries built around each client’s exact requirements, where discretion, privacy and flexibility are guaranteed.
To learn more about LifeCtyle, please visit: www.lifectyle.com
About HAYVN Pay:
HAYVN Pay is a regulated and compliant financial network for the authorization, clearing and settlement of consumer, merchant and B2B digital asset transactions. HAYVN Pay provides the crypto-payment tools needed to accept cryptocurrency payments online and in-person from customers around the world. HAYVN Pay is a division of HAYVN, the global digital asset financial institution providing trading, custody, asset management, research, and payment services.
To learn more about HAYVN, please visit: https://hayvnpay.com
Ellie Atkinson
LifeCtyle
experience@LifeCtyle.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn