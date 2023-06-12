State Senator Jimmy Dillon Reacts to I-95 Collapse

Philadelphia, June 12, 2023 – State Senator Jimmy Dillon (D, Philadelphia) has been actively engaged with city, state, and local officials to ensure a coordinated response to the fire that caused a partial collapse of Interstate 95 in his Northeast Philadelphia district.

“First and foremost, I want to express heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional efforts of the first responders who swiftly managed the aftermath of the vehicle fire and collapse,” said Dillon. “Their dedication deserves the utmost gratitude and commendation from the people of Philadelphia. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities to drivers on I-95.”

The collapse occurred due to a truck carrying a petroleum product that caught fire beneath I-95. Recent inspection reports confirm that the bridge was in good condition prior to the incident. Severe fire hazards can compromise the integrity of otherwise structurally sound bridges. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Pennsylvania State Police will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the origin of the fire.

The closure of I-95 will result in significant traffic delays and disruptions over the next few months. To expedite the process, Governor Shapiro has issued a disaster declaration to access federal funds and fast-track repairs. In the meantime, Senator Dillon urges residents to allow extra travel time and exhibit patience and understanding towards fellow passengers and motorists.

“I want to thank Governor Josh Shapiro and Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll for their strong leadership in addressing this critical situation,” said Dillon. “Their collaboration with local and federal partners has been pivotal in ensuring the safety of our community and the fastest possible recovery. I never doubt the resilience and solidarity of Northeast Philadelphia. Let’s come together, support one another, and navigate this difficult situation with grace.”

