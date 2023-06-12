Crystal Oscillator Market is Expected to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 3,487.3 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crystal oscillator market generated revenue of US$ 2,266.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3,487.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Crystal oscillators give extremely accurate frequency signals for many applications, including telecommunications, consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense. Thus, the growing need for electronic gadgets that require accurate and steady frequency signals drives the global crystal oscillator market. As they can be produced in smaller and more compact sizes because of the development of surface mount technology (SMT). Thus, this makes them perfect for application in portable devices like smartphones and laptops.
A significant factor driving the global crystal oscillator market in the consumer electronics sector is the rising demand for consumer electronics. Many electrical gadgets use crystal oscillators as a crucial component for applications, involving timing and frequency control. In smartphones, for instance, crystal oscillators are used to create a reliable clock signal that regulates the timing of a number of features, including the display, touchscreen, camera, and wireless communication. Crystal oscillators are used in smartwatches to maintain the correct time and in smart home gadgets for timing and control purposes.
Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator to Attain a Revenue Share of US$ 1,609 Million
The Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) is presently leading the global crystal oscillator market and recorded the highest revenue share of US$ 1020.2 Mn in 2022. In addition, the analysis shows that the segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. Electronic devices known as temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXOs) are utilized in various industries, including telecommunications, aerospace, the military, and industrial automation. TCXOs produce high-frequency and stable timing signals. The requirement for precise and steady frequency signals is rising as IoT devices, autonomous vehicles, and 5G networks become more widely used. Since TCXOs outperform traditional crystal oscillators in terms of performance and have a wide operating temperature range, they are suited for a variety of applications.
AT Cut Technology Majorly Preferred by End-Users
The AT Cut segment is likely to expand at the highest annual growth rate of 5.81% over the analysis years. Due to the AT cut's widespread use, particularly in electronic devices and other applications where oscillators must function between 500 kHz and 300 MHz, which, in turn, is driving the segment growth.
IT & Telecommunication to Witness the Highest Growth Rate of 5.93%
In 2022, the IT & Telecommunication segment dominated the global crystal oscillator market, with a revenue share of 37.8%, and is likely to grow a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period due to their ongoing growing demand for more reduced media transmission elements that are both cost- and power-effective. Oven-controlled crystal oscillators provide the highest frequency stability of any crystal oscillator and are the most suitable for use in telecommunications.
North America Will Contribute US$ 1,101 Million to the Global Crystal Oscillator Market
North America is the most established and substantial global region, accounting for a sizeable portion. According to a recent analysis, the global market held a revenue share of US$ 655.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% to reach USD 1,101 million by 2031.
In North America, the consumer electronics sector, including products like smartphones, tablets, and wearables, primarily drives demand for crystal oscillators. The demand for crystal oscillators in the region is also due to the healthcare and automobile industries. Despite being one of the principal producers of crystal oscillators, North America imports a sizeable amount of these components from other continents, primarily Europe and Asia-Pacific. According to a survey by Global Trade Atlas, the US alone imported over 13 million crystal oscillators in 2021, worth US$ 145 million.
End-use industries in North America crystal oscillator market encompass consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and industrial applications. The consumer electronics sector dominates the market, accounting for over 40% of the total market share. The automotive market is also a substantial contributor, driven by the growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles (EVs).
Leading 10 Players Holds less than 40% of the Market's Revenue
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rakon Ltd, Vectron International Inc., TXC Corporation, Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd, Hosonic Electronic Co. Ltd, and Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd are a few of the market's prominent competitors. Due to the market's fragmentation, there are chances for new entrants to compete with established firms and obtain market share.
In order to be competitive in the market, businesses must constantly innovate and improve their products. Therefore, customers in this market need high-quality products at fair cost factors like quality, pricing, and delivery time are crucial. Companies that can successfully meet the growing demand for crystal oscillators, which is being driven by expansion in the consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare sectors, will have a considerable competitive edge.
The leading competitors operating in the global crystal oscillators market are:
Seiko Epson Corporation
Kyocera Corporation
Rakon Ltd.
Vectron International Inc.
TXC Corp.
SiTime Corp.
Daishinku Corp.
Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.
Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global crystal oscillators market segmentation focuses on Type, Technology, Mounting Scheme, Industrial Vertical, and Country.
By Type
Controlled Crystal Oscillator
Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator
Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator
Others
By Technology
AT Cut
BT Cut
SC Cut
By Mounting scheme
Surface Mount
Thru-Hole
By Industrial Vertical
Electronics
IT and Telecommunication
Military & Defence
Automotive & Transport
Others
By Country
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
