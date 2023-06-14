Driving Sustainability: (AHLA) and Questex Partner for 2023 Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show June 27-29th Venetian Hotel & Expo Center The Hospitality Show June 27-29 The Hospitality Show June 27-29 Askhur Patel Director of Events and Strategy Questex

(AHLA) and Questex team up for the 2023 Hospitality Show, incorporating Questex's new sustainability initiative.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The esteemed American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, a worldwide leader in the realm of events, media, and information services, have co-created The Hospitality Show. (AHLA), with its wide-ranging network and resolute commitment to industry brilliance, contributes significantly to this collaborative effort. Questex, meanwhile, is distinguished for its pioneering business practices. In an age marked by a surge in global environmental awareness, Questex is diligently working towards adapting its operations to embody greener principles. The company has recently kicked off a bold initiative focused on sustainability.

This commitment to sustainability is not just theoretical, but will be put into action at the 2023 Hospitality Show, where the full effects of their initiative will be seen. This illustrates the combined commitment of both (AHLA) and Questex to promote and implement environmentally responsible practices in the hospitality industry. Questex has created the 'Quest Zero' initiative, which sets a roadmap for significantly reducing global greenhouse gas emissions across its activities, including its diverse range of events. The goal of the initiative is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, a bold and ambitious target that reflects Questex's commitment to sustainability.

At the upcoming June 2023 Hospitality Show, Questex plans to implement several measures to reduce the event's carbon footprint. These initiatives range from incorporating digital solutions to reduce paper waste to the introduction of energy-efficient lighting and technology throughout the venue. Catering will prioritize locally-sourced food to minimize carbon emissions related to transport, and the use of single-use plastics will be severely limited, with an overall aim to achieve complete elimination.

Recognizing the significant waste often associated with large events, Questex is taking a proactive stance by partnering with local waste management companies to ensure proper waste disposal and recycling. There will be an emphasis on segregating waste at the event itself, with clearly marked recycling stations to help guide attendees. In a pioneering move, Questex is exploring partnerships with innovative companies that transform waste into reusable energy, helping to close the loop and further contribute to the circular economy.

Questex's commitment to sustainability goes beyond just the physical aspects of its events. As part of the Quest Zero initiative, Questex aims to educate and inspire its community, vendors, and partners about sustainability. The company will host sustainability-focused workshops and sessions at the Hospitality Show, aimed at providing industry professionals with the tools they need to make their businesses more eco-friendly.

Questex's leadership recognizes that it's not enough to just implement changes within its organization. "We have a responsibility to drive positive change across the communities we serve and help people live longer and live better," Stated Questex's Senior Director of Events and Startegy Akshar Patel. "Our Quest Zero initiative allows us to do that. "We are committed to leading by example, inspiring our partners, and providing a platform for sustainability within our industry."

This initiative from Questex represents a significant shift in the events industry towards sustainability. Implementing the Quest Zero initiative allows Questex to take significant strides in reducing its carbon footprint and stake a claim for sustainability. This act sends a clear signal to other industry players - sustainability is not a mere option, but an essential aspect of future business. The 2023 Hospitality Show promises to be a leading example of this shift, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards a sustainable events industry.

Moreover, Questex's sustainability strategy also extends to selecting event venues. The company will prioritize locations that adhere to eco-friendly standards, demonstrating a commitment to renewable energy sources, waste management, and water conservation. This practice not only furthers Questex's sustainability aims but also encourages other businesses to adopt similar standards.

As part of their sustainability commitment, Questex aims to engage event attendees in its efforts. This approach includes increasing awareness of sustainability issues through informative presentations and providing clear instructions for how attendees can contribute to these initiatives. From offering carbon offset options during ticket purchases to encouraging digital over paper-based materials, every participant at the event will play a part in the quest for sustainability.

In addition to reducing their environmental impact, Questex's initiatives represent a broader commitment to corporate social responsibility. By embedding sustainability into their core operations, Questex is taking a stand on one of the most pressing global issues of our time. The company's actions will likely have a ripple effect, influencing other organizations within and beyond their industry to review and improve their own sustainability practices.

As the 2023 Hospitality Show approaches on the horizon, Questex's commitment to sustainability is about to be put into action on a grand scale. By integrating eco-friendly practices into every aspect of this event, from planning to execution, Questex is setting a new standard for sustainability in the events industry. The results of this initiative will not only benefit the environment but also show other companies that sustainable operations are both possible and profitable.

Questex is carving a path towards a more sustainable future in the events industry. As the Hospitality Show, scheduled for June 27-29, 2023, approaches, the company's robust and comprehensive approach to sustainability attests to a significant commitment to environmental stewardship. This event offers an exceptional platform for Questex to display these groundbreaking initiatives, heralding a new epoch of eco-friendly events. The 2023 Hospitality Show could very well provide a template for others in the industry to emulate, catalyzing a wider shift towards sustainability in the entire sector.



Questex Contact Information

https://questex.com/



Hospitality Show Contact Information

https://www.thehospitalityshow.com/