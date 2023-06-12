Robbie Tripp Debuts Major Feature With BlocBoy JB in Latest Music Video
EINPresswire.com/ -- Viral rapper and internet personality Robbie Tripp has been gaining buzz online as an independent music artist and content creator, having dropped an impressive string of singles and music videos throughout 2023 that has had the internet talking. The Las Vegas rapper’s latest star-studded release “They Said” features Billboard Hot 100 artist BlocBoy JB. Many remember the Memphis rapper for his massive rap anthem “Look Alive” with Drake in 2018 which peaked at number 5 on the chart. BlocBoy JB is signed to mega-rapper-turned-mogul Yo Gotti’s CMG label at Interscope Records. Tripp and the Memphis rapper teamed up in Tripp’s hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada to shoot the official music video for “They Said”.
Known for creating viral moments in internet culture and polarizing personality online, Tripp has been releasing singles and music videos at an impressive rate throughout the 2023. In March, Tripp dropped the head-banging viral rap video “Basic Bro”, which sent shockwaves through the hip hop industry. The energetic video was boosted by viral chatter on hip hop message boards after being featured on popular rap blogs WorldstarHipHop, No Jumper, and RapTV. The music video surpassed 1 million views on Robbie Tripp’s official YouTube channel and gained wide exposure to Tripp’s global audience on social media.
Robbie Tripp is perhaps most known for his TikTok mega-anthem for body positivity: “Big Girl Banger”. The momentum from Tripp’s viral moment on the popular video-sharing app seems to have propelled him on a series of consecutive singles and music videos that has the artist making noise online. Shortly after the release of “Basic Bro”, Tripp announced his next track and music video, this time featuring viral freestyle rapper Lil Seeto on the hustle-inspired single and video “Money Honey”. Seeto made his own splash in the rap industry when his Thizzler Cypher in 2022 made him a regular feature on the popular West Coast hip hop blog.
After the successful release of his hot new single and music video with BlocBoy JB, Tripp says he has no plans on stopping his run of “music fusion and viral visuals.” He teases another new song and music video dropping soon, an anthem that “pays tribute to the energy of the Vanilla Thriller”. After that, the viral rapper says he has an ultra-catchy “summertime smash” in the works that he plans on dropping summer 2023. While he declines to share the title just yet, he did share that its producer is “among the most accomplished and respected in the hip hop industry,” and teases his fans of what’s to come. “I wanted to do something really epic this summer to celebrate all the momentum we’ve had this year,” says Tripp from his Desert Money headquarters in Las Vegas. “It feels like the right time to get back into that fun and playful vibe for this next one.”
Beyond the music industry, Tripp’s unique brand of viral artist, content creator, and personality has his stock soaring. Over the past few years, he has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, GQ, Men’s Health, E! News, and The Source. Major hip-hop acts such as RiFF RAFF (Jody Highroller), Dizzy Wright, and Grammy Award-winning producer Jahlil Beats have collaborated with Robbie Tripp on his signature creative projects, creating even further momentum for the viral rapper.
In the near future, Tripp shares that he plans to focus on continuing to build Desert Money, his media and production company headquartered in Las Vegas, into a music and content empire. “I’m charged up on a dream,” Tripp says. “I’m thrilled to be creating with amazingly talented people who are riding with me on this art project that is my life.”
Robbie Tripp and BlocBoy JB’s new song and official music video “They Said” is out now everywhere.
ABOUT
Robbie Tripp is an American rapper and internet personality with an unrelenting creative output that’s been generating viral moments online for years. Tripp’s highly anticipated single ‘Big Girl Banger’, propelled by its massive popularity on TikTok, started a trend of women worldwide celebrating confidence and body positivity. Previously, Tripp was known for his viral debut single that was highlighted as a ‘Moment of the Year’ by GQ Magazine in their annual Men of the Year issue. With his signature energy and creative wordplay, Tripp has repeatedly influenced internet culture through his viral music and content. He has been profiled in The New York Times, GQ, Men’s Health, E! News, and more. Tripp’s music has earned him co-signs from major hip hop acts such as RiFF RAFF (Jody Highroller), Blocboy JB, Dizzy Wright, and Grammy Award-winning producer Jahlil Beats. Tripp—also known as the Vanilla Thriller, the Rap Game Liberace, and the Desert Flamingo—has grown a loyal fan base on social media where he shares his energetic music, Desert Money lifestyle, appreciation for zaftig women, and the overall journey of a natural born demon time desert daddy hustler with Wonka energy.
