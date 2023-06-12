Big Law, Big Problems: Fox Rothschild LLP Employees Face Serious Allegations of Malpractice and Criminal Activity
Partner and Officer Administrator collude to steal over $20,000 from vulnerable immigration client. The duo then turned client into ICE after being confrontedNEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, June 12, 2023. Prominent law firm Fox Rothschild LLP faces serious allegations of malpractice and criminal activity, according to a lawsuit filed by Mr. Raymond Wealth. The lawsuit accuses the firm's attorney, Alka Bahal, and office administrator, Kristen Amabile, of engaging in unethical and illegal practices, including unauthorized practice of law, theft, and identity theft.
The lawsuit claims that Amabile falsely represented herself as an attorney assigned to Mr. Wealth's immigration visa renewal process. Everyone associated with the process, including Mr. Wealth, had no reason to doubt Amabile's credentials as an attorney, as they never had any contact with Bahal or any other licensed attorney at Fox Rothschild. The lawsuit further alleges that it is Bahal's pattern and practice to delegate her responsibilities as an attorney to unlicensed office staff and fraudulently bill clients for services not rendered.
In addition to the unauthorized practice of law, Amabile is accused of theft and identity theft. While ICE detained Mr. Wealth, Amabile allegedly broke into his apartment, stealing over $11,000 in cash and three laptop computers. She also used his social security number to open credit accounts, made unauthorized charges and withdrawals from his bank accounts, and hacked into his email and investment accounts. The total amount stolen by Amabile is estimated to exceed $20,000.
Bahal, the Co-Chair of Fox Rothschild's Corporate Immigration Practice, is accused of aiding and abetting Amabile's criminal activities. She allegedly failed to fulfill her responsibilities as counsel to Mr. Wealth, putting his visa application, freedom, well-being, and finances at risk.
The lawsuit further implicates Thomas Paradise, a representative of Fox Rothschild LLP, for allegedly ignoring Mr. Wealth's concerns regarding the malpractice and criminal activities of Bahal and Amabile. Paradise is accused of consciously deciding not to inform or warn other clients of Fox Rothschild about the theft and criminal enterprise carried out by Bahal and Amabile.
Mr. Wealth, represented by attorney Tyrone Blackburn, Esq. of T. A. Blackburn Law, PLLC, has filed the lawsuit against Fox Rothschild LLP. Mr. Blackburn stated about the situation, "Litigation was the only option because Fox Rothschild declined the opportunity to address and correct their error." This decision to file reflects the seriousness of the situation and the firm's commitment to holding responsible parties accountable for their actions.
The lawsuit seeks compensation for the damages suffered due to Fox Rothschild's negligence and malpractice. "Given the gross lack of oversight, we wonder who else has been harmed," added Mr. Blackburn. The lawsuit also highlights the need for the legal profession to ensure attorneys' ethical conduct and protect clients from the unlicensed practice of law and fraudulent activities.
Fox Rothschild LLP has refused to take responsibility for the harm visited upon Mr. Wealth. They have consistently overbilled Mr. Weatlh, although their employees have stolen over $20,000.00 from Mr. Wealth. The case is expected to proceed to trial, where the allegations will be further examined and evaluated.
About Fox Rothschild LLP: Fox Rothschild LLP is a national law firm known for its proficiency in various legal areas, including corporate immigration. With a team of highly skilled attorneys, the firm aims to provide comprehensive legal services to individuals and businesses across the United States.
Contact:
Tyrone Blackburn, Esq. of T. A. Blackburn Law, PLLC
CASE FILED:
Federal District Court, District of New Jersey
Case Name: WEALTH v. FOX ROTHSCHILD LLP et al.
Case Number: 2:23-cv-03194
TYRONE ANTHONY BLACKBURN
T. A. BLACKBURN LAW, PLLC.
+1 347-342-7432
